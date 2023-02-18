How do you honor a former slave who served in the Union Army, came North to Wisconsin, farmed the land, raised a family, was gainfully employed his entire life, and worked for the citizens of Viroqua, Wisconsin? Perhaps the very least is to provide a marker, a gravestone, at his final resting place. That’s what the Vernon County Historical Society set out to do.

In the mid to late 1800s, Cheyenne Valley was the home of a mixture of white people, descendants of Native Americans, former slaves, and Free People of Color. The 1850 Fugitive Slave Act required the returning of slaves to their plantations, but Wisconsin defied the law and encouraged freed slaves to come north. Possibly aided by Quakers, nearly 150 African American settlers came to Cheyenne Valley and surrounding areas.

