How do you honor a former slave who served in the Union Army, came North to Wisconsin, farmed the land, raised a family, was gainfully employed his entire life, and worked for the citizens of Viroqua, Wisconsin? Perhaps the very least is to provide a marker, a gravestone, at his final resting place. That’s what the Vernon County Historical Society set out to do.
In the mid to late 1800s, Cheyenne Valley was the home of a mixture of white people, descendants of Native Americans, former slaves, and Free People of Color. The 1850 Fugitive Slave Act required the returning of slaves to their plantations, but Wisconsin defied the law and encouraged freed slaves to come north. Possibly aided by Quakers, nearly 150 African American settlers came to Cheyenne Valley and surrounding areas.
Cheyenne Valley lies in Forest Township of Vernon County in southwest Wisconsin, off Highway 33 that runs between Ontario and Hillsboro, and just south of Wildcat State Park.
Perhaps the best known of the black families of Cheyenne Valley was the Shivers family. Algie Shivers designed and constructed 15 round barns in eastern Vernon and southeastern Monroe County.
The text of a historical marker in Hillsboro states, “The African American settler socialized well with neighboring European immigrants, establishing among the State’s first integrated schools, churches, and sporting teams.”
Jefferson Craft was born in Montgomery County, Tennessee, a son of slaves. His birthdate is uncertain but is put at about 1810. His mother was born in Africa and brought to America on a slave ship.
Jefferson Craft served in the Civil War with Company G of the 2nd Wisconsin Cavalry, most likely as a horse-handler. African Americans were forbidden from serving as soldiers until the Emancipation Proclamation of January 1, 1863. After the Emancipation Proclamation, African Americans were allowed to serve only in the segregated regiments of the United States Colored Troops (U.S.C.T.)
About 700 African American men from Wisconsin served in the Union Army in the Civil War. Many of these black veterans are buried in 31 Wisconsin counties. After the War, several of those black veterans and their families farmed in Cheyenne Valley. Jefferson Craft came north with returning Wisconsin soldiers.
The 1870 Census yields: Jefferson Craft, black male, age 68, farmer, born in Tennessee. He is living with Celia Craft, age 61, Lottie Godfrey, age 18, Lottie’s 3-year-old daughter. All are described as black. There is no information on how Celia is related to Jefferson.
On March 27, 1873, Jefferson married Lottie Godfrey in Viroqua by the Justice of the Peace. Lottie Godfrey was born in Kentucky, a daughter of slaves. Jefferson was 40 years older than Lottie. Neither could read or write.
The 1878 plat map of Forest Township shows that the families of black and mixed-race Civil War veterans owned over 1,200 acres of farm and woodlots. Jefferson Craft owned and farmed 40 acres in Section 35 of the Town of Forest, near the Goole post office.
The 1880 census indicates that Jefferson and Lottie had four children: Florence, age 13, Arthantha, age 8, Benjamin, age 5, and Mary, age 3.
An article in the Vernon County Broadcaster newspaper, dated March 12, 1964, stated that Jefferson Craft, his wife and four children came to Viroqua sometime after 1885.
Jefferson Craft was employed by Dr. Frank M. Minshall at his dray barn on North Main Street. A dray business is one that carries freight from place to place. The townspeople started calling him “Uncle Jeff.” It was said that Jefferson Craft loved horses. He handled horses in the Civil War. His son, Ben, helped his father in the trade. Ben became good friends with Dr. Minshall’s sons, Howard and Chester.
The children attended Viroqua Public School. They were poor but willing to work, the local newspaper reported. To supplement his income, Jefferson Craft secured the job of lamplighter for Viroqua. At twilight, Jefferson Craft and his son, Ben, could be seen on their daily rounds, Ben walking ahead of his father carrying the ladder, and Mr. Craft climbing the ladder to light the lamps.
In 1890, Jefferson Craft also was appointed Poundmaster for the city of Viroqua. Before the turn of the century, it was quite common for Viroqua city residents to keep a few cows on the small plots of their property, usually behind the house. Craft’s job was to round up any stray cattle that wandered onto the streets and herd them to an impoundment.
In 1890, the black couple’s five-year-old daughter Delia died. Jefferson’s wife Lottie died in 1891. Jefferson Craft passed away in 1894.
The Vernon County Censor newspaper published the following obituary in its November 7, 1894 edition. “UNCLE JEFF, GONE HOME. The familiar face of Uncle Jefferson Craft is no longer with us forever. The pious old man was “took home by the good Lord,” as he would say, on Friday morning last when he died at his home in this city. Jefferson was something remarkably original in character. He was upwards of ninety years of age, a southern slave for sixty years or more. He and his family were more than once sold on the auction block of human slavery. He was born and lived in Virginia ‘till the rebellion, when he escaped from bondage and came north with the returning soldiers. He has resided in this county for a great many years. A number of children and grandchildren survive him. Funeral services were held at his late home on Saturday afternoon conducted by Rev. G. W. Nuzum.”
Jefferson, Lottie, and Delia are buried in the Viroqua Cemetery in unmarked graves. The family did not have the money to buy a gravestone. The Vernon County Historical Society raised funds to place a marker over their graves. This would be a sign of respect for Jefferson and Lottie Craft, who are possibly the only formerly enslaved people buried in Viroqua Cemetery. The stone marker was installed in the summer of 2022.
Information and photos were supplied by the Vernon County Historical Society.