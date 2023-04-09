Late season snow storms always take me back to March 24, 1979 in the tiny town of Franklin in Jackson County. My feet were wet, and I was beginning to shiver as the three of us stood at the dark back door of my grandparent’s Keith and Cecile Hardie’s house.

I had tagged along with my older brother Kevin and his friend Jim on a Friday night expedition to the Golden Palace bowling alley and theater in Holmen. The forecast called for rain turning to snow, but we paid little heed.