Our family has always considered Sunday to be a day of rest. In the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s, people of all walks of life took time on Sundays to recuperate, revitalize and relax from the daily stresses of work and the process of making a living. Harvesting and fieldwork were put on hold, stores and bars in cities and towns were closed and shopping malls were just beginning to appear on the horizon. Life was much simpler.
Milking cows and feeding livestock were necessary chores, but once they were done, Sunday became a day for family and church. Unless there was an emergency, our family’s day began with the milking and feeding of the livestock, miscellaneous farm duties, breakfast, followed by Sunday school, church and then dinner for family and relatives. If Mother needed a day off from cooking, we might take a trip to Walt’s Bungalow on the west end of Grand Avenue in Beloit. Walt’s had that marvelous concoction, a chocolate frozen malt that was oh, so, very good. It also was located close to Mom’s relatives, the Seavers and Tillotsons, so it was a good stop.
If the car was headed in the southern direction toward Belvidere, Illinois, we always knew we were going to the Beacon Restaurant in Belvidere for chicken dinner and a visit with Dad’s relatives, the Bergs.
Relatives were nice to visit; nevertheless…
Although relatives were nice to visit on a Sunday afternoon, chances were good that Dad just wanted to go for a drive. And so, the family would slowly motor along the highways and byways of Rock, Green, Dane and Boone counties in the ’43 Ford or later, the ‘48 Mercury.
There never seemed to be a plan, but our Father seemed to know where we were and where we would end up. Driving on Highways 11, 14, 81 and IL 76 and the side roads along the way always gave us a chance to check out the yellow rocket that lingered in the fields, the evenness of the rows and the farmer’s ability to check the corn field, the tasseling and silks on the corn, and the ripeness of the barley and oats. Dad never tired of looking at crops and farms along the way.
However, before our car would scarcely leave the city limits of Beloit, we children in the backseat were squabbling and whining, “Are we there yet?”
Boredom would set in, and we would often doze off. There was one thing that would bring us back to an awareness of the surroundings, and that was Mother announcing the approaching opportunity to read or recite the lyrical, rhythmic poetry of the Burma Shave ads. I credit part of my ability to read to these small six-line signs posted along the roadways.
One of the first ads that comes to mind is:
“Around the corner lickity split. It’s a beautiful car wasn’t it? Burma Shave”
This jingle was posted near a curve on Highway 14 on the way to Evansville, and I could always visualize the crunching of a fancy, beautiful, expensive, new car.
When I got a little older, and perhaps wiser, I always chuckled when I saw the Burma Shave ad that went like this:
“Cattle crossing means go slow. That old bull is some cow’s beau … Burma Shave”
The Ad Advantage website shares the following information about this famous and very profitable ad campaign:
“The signs made their first appearance in 1926 and were completely gone from the landscape by 1966.” (That is the reason why you youngsters would not have any memory of these delightful ditties.)
The story continues “that Clinton Odell’s company was struggling to make a profit with their shaving cream company in Minneapolis, MN. Mr. Odell’s son devised this 6-word, poetic advertising campaign much to the Senior Odell’s chagrin. However, after placing signs on two of the local highways leading out from the Twin Cities, the sales increased dynamically. This led to the ad campaign’s spread throughout MN and into WI and onward to all but 5 states in the nation.
At the height of the campaign’s popularity, over 7,000 signs stretched across the United States.
By 1966, every sign disappeared from the highways, but one can still be found at the Smithsonian Institute, and the House on the Rock also has a couple of the old sets of signs.”
Interstate highways, faster speeds and increased traffic led to the campaign eventually having less impact, and the signs were no longer profitable or readable. Perhaps that’s the reasoning behind one of the final Burma Shave poems:
“Slow down Pa sakes alive. Ma missed signs four and five … Burma Shave”
I sure hope you enjoyed the ride. Our family always did.