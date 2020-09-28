I was raised on a typical Wisconsin dairy farm and attended a one-room country school (Glasgow in southeastern Trempealeau County) and after that attended Galesville High School and Wisconsin State College at River Falls.
Our curriculum in the country school included “Ag in the Classroom” before that became a popular term. In high school our vocational agriculture teacher, Mr. J. O. Beadle, provided four years of classroom instruction that was enhanced by projects for Future Farmers of America, Wisconsin Junior Dairymen’s Association, and judging livestock, crops, meat and other agriculture subjects.
Agricultural Education was my major at River Falls as it had been for about sixty of my 200-plus college classmates. We “aggies” had been mostly farm boys with similar backgrounds and there were no female students in our ag classes. My roommate for our freshman year was persuaded to give up his agriculture major because he had not been raised on a farm. How different it is now for the ag students at UW-River Falls.
Fast forward to the 1960s and I had a co-worker, Gerry, who had been raised on a dairy farm in Maryland. We were both “Depression babies” born in the 1930s who had left our respective farms to study agriculture in college. So it seems that we should have had and did have a lot in common. When Gerry shared the above picture of making hay on their Maryland farm it occurred to me that our farm backgrounds may have been a little different. The steel-wheeled wagon pictured here is so heavily loaded with hay that it required a six-horse hitch on their hilly Maryland farm. Sam, the driver, sits astraddle one of the horses and drives all six horses from this position. That Sam was a Black man who lived on their farm provides another contrast between our Wisconsin farm and Gerry’s farm in Maryland.
The story that goes with this picture led me to learn that Maryland is below the Mason-Dixon Line and that prior to the Civil War this farm had more than 900 slaves, was much larger and produced mainly cotton and tobacco. In the late 1800s the land had been broken up into smaller farms.
When my friend, Gerry, was a child his father was the manager of three dairy farms with a total of about 100 milk cows. They milked their cows by hand and did all field work with horses or mules. Hay, corn, and barley were grown to feed their livestock. Barley was threshed with a grain separator powered by a steam engine much as we had done with our oats on our Wisconsin farm. As we had done before combines were used, the grain coming out of the threshing machine was caught in sacks and moved to the granary by hand. The rich farm owner did not purchase milking machines or tractors for his farms until after World War II. When Gerry came as a student to UW-Madison he discovered that farmers here in Wisconsin had had these conveniences much earlier than they did on their farms in Pennsylvania.
In Gerry’s letter to me that accompanied this picture, he says, “the experiences . . . growing up on a Dairy farm ( . . . 10-gallon milk cans, manure, chasing cows that got out . . . at night and working in the hay mow as Dad dumped the hay . . .) set me up for getting away from farming.” This reminded me that when my friend, Dick, was asked what kept him in college, his response was, “It’s either stay in school or it’s back to the sweaty hay mow!”
I hope that the readers of The Country Yesterday can identify with those of us who have forked a wagon load of loose hay as it came up to us from the hay loader and then built such a nice load of hay as seen here. Try also to recall the heat and humidity in the hay mow as you forked the same hay to make an acceptable haymow from which you could later pull the hay loose with your pitchfork and then pitch it down the hay shoot to the cattle below. And after all that physical work we did not have to go to the gym for a work out!