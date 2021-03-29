Editor’s note: The following yarn is the second of three parts. Part one was published in the March 24 edition. Part three will be published in the April 7 edition.
The closest school for my older sisters and brother was a mile and a half away, and they had to walk. I had started kindergarten, but the Louis Corners school started with first grade; they thought I might be bright enough to join the first graders.
Brightness wasn’t a problem, but other factors were. I was laughed at being a year younger and being small. During recess I was teased and chased because I was small and insecure. Brightness played a role when after several days at school, I told my mother I had a better idea. I was learning to fight back. I told my mom I’d carry in wood and water and do little chores for her and stay at home until we moved back to town. With three younger children at home, two in diapers, she accepted my offer. For the time being school was out.
As it turned out we were only there two more months, and we found other cheap housing back in Kiel. Our fourth move!
We crowded into a lower flat next to the river. The upper flat had the most likeable couple. The eight of us were in four rooms downstairs, and I was back in kindergarten.
Three months later, our fifth move took us from the lower flat to a nice house in the center of town only a block off Fremont Street, Kiel’s main street. The bank owned this house, and they were happy to have renters that wouldn’t move again soon. That made it ideal for us, uncles included, ready to settle in.
It was here that my life became more normal. The seven of us kids had next-door neighbors with nine children. Someone at our every age and many more children within a block in any direction. The house, unlike our previous low-grade dumps, had all the amenities: city water, flush toilets, hot water heater and five bedrooms. The rent my mother paid was $20 per month.
She received a small pension from the county that gave her $100 a month. She had to fight for that, and the wife of our pastor when we were on the farm did the footwork for her. That was one-fifth of her monthly funds, and for a time that worked all right.
Several years went by during the war years, and short supplies in stores increased prices somewhat, plus her children were growing up. Clothes wore out. School had expenses for those up in high school. We were always resourceful, looking for ways to save money. The coal furnace was nice, but coal cost money, so the upstairs bedrooms were kept cold in winter. We would have frost on the windows so thick we couldn’t see out.
My brother Hal and I started walking the railroad tracks. We carried buckets and picked up coal that fell off of coal cars, and also, when the steam locomotives were fired, coal would spill off the shovel and fall to the tracks. In winter, workers would skim snow off coal piles that were located between the back of our house and the railroad tracks. This snow was dumped on open ground but often brought coal along with it. We scavenged that, too.
We all went to the public school in Kiel, and as we were only two blocks away, it worked rather well. However, here once again came the “poor” fairy to complicate things and put us in our place.
The school building held kindergarten in a beautiful facility on the first floor with everything a child needed or wanted: toilets to our small size, an elevated metal-lined sandbox as tall as a child’s waist, a cloak room and places for our carpets to nap on. At that time, all of the public school grades from kindergarten through senior (12th grade) were in the same building. Grades kindergarten through 6th grade were on the first floor, 7th and 8th grades were in the basement and high school grades were on the top floor.
At times during the school year, there were plays put on by the high school classes, band and chorus performances and general assembly programs with interesting speakers with a variety of backgrounds. All of these performances were held in the large auditorium upstairs and frequently the grade school children were allowed to attend.
The catch was our teachers in grade school collected money so we could attend. It was usually only a dime or a quarter, but for the Mathes kids and three or four other kids in our classes that meant no pay, no play! One teacher “rode herd” over all the “poor kids” who spent the time reading or doing school work or playing tic tac toe in our classroom. Sometimes our teacher would thrown in an extra dime for each of us and we could join in. Hurrah! But we knew. Every one of us knew who we were.
Other examples of our poverty were the bundles or boxes of clothes hand-me-downs we often got. To us they were treasure boxes. Mother put the box on the floor, and four of us younger kids would rummage through and pick out the “good stuff” we could wear. Often it was too big or too small but better than what we had.
Other boys would take hikes on the weekends and they all had neat “high cut” lace up leather boots. I had low work shoes in winter and mostly no shoes in summer or oxfords well worn where the nails pushed through the heel. I often used corn flake box cardboard to keep the nail from poking into my heel — not being able to afford new heels or soles put on and unable to pull the nails out and have no heel at all.
In a box one year, I found a pair of boots and I pounced on them. Next Saturday, I’m going to hike with my pals. The first time I wore them in public, a girl (who would later become my outspoken sister-in-law) about 12 or 13 years old saw me in them — even if they were tight on my feet. She pointed, laughed and said, “Those are girls boots. They have fur at the top!” in a voice everyone could hear.
One year in grade school, my mother said we didn’t have a Christmas tree because she simply didn’t have money for one. I decided to ask my teacher in my grade school room if I might help her dismantle the tree on the afternoon of the last day of school and could I then take it home to use in our house. Imagine how many needles were on it after three weeks in a heated classroom. But it worked! All the way through grade school. Life was difficult. For example, none of us had a toothbrush until we could buy our own.
When the war ended in 1945, housing became very scarce, and once again our rental house was sold and we had to move to another no furnace, no bathtub, leaky windows house. It wasn’t comfortable but it worked, and we stayed in that house until we were all out of high school. Our sixth move in eight years.
As I left grade school wearing my knee pants (called knickers then) and becoming a teenager, it didn’t end the opportunities to feel “poor.” My mother insisted we needed to wear clothes that would wear long and strong.
I was sixty years ahead of my time when as a freshman in high school, I wore bib-overalls. I assure you that was not cool in the ‘40s and ‘50s. Obviously to my mother it was wear them or find your own clothes. So we did!
Hal and I found some relief in the fact there were shirts popular at the time that didn’t have tuck in tails. They were cut straight across, and men frequently wore them. We simply wore them over our bibs, and most people were not the wiser. Of course, we had to take our shirts off to go to the bathroom, which wasn’t too cool either or quite “cool” at other times.
Then, too, since Dad died of pneumonia, my mother was super careful of our health. Imagine wearing a camphor bag under your clothes to ward off cold germs. The camphor odor made it very difficult to talk personally to any girl.
In winter when we had gym class and had to wear shorts and a tee shirt, we exposed our long-legged one-piece underwear with the back trap door in all its glory. That was probably the worst thing that happened. You can imagine the fun the other boys had, and for a time I became very introverted. I stayed home from school about a week with thoughts of not going back, but clever Mother sewed me some boxer shorts, so school continued.