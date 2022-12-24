IMG_0383.JPG
Photo courtesy of Jane Schultz

“It’s alright. Take your skates to school and walk to the rink from there. Dad or I will pick you up when it gets dark. That’s about 5:30 and supper will be ready,” Mom said. She probably wishes she could join us. I know she likes to skate. She skates backwards too and does turns. She says, “that was a long time ago and now I take care of you guys so you can skate.” Dad loves it that we skate too. He tried it a long time ago but his ankles were weak. I guess ankles are important to skating. Mine must be okay cause I can skate.

It snowed this morning. That’s another thing. I love snow. I think of it as My Snow. I want to be the first one to go out in it and truck around making tracks and angels and snowballs. Of course I love it when my brothers come out and , if it’s good packin’ we make snow balls and snowmen. We go sled riding over a Conley’s Hill. All the kids go there. It’s a way high hill and the snow covers it all winter. Our sliding makes a perfect surface. We wax the runners so they don’t stick. I think it an alleyway but no cars use it in the winter because it is very steep. Perfect for sled riding. My mom hasn’t seen this place. Neither has Dad. They always want us to be safe. No one ever gets hut. We take turns and no one tries to do stupid stuff. There are no hills back in MT Prospect, Illinois. Here in Chippewa Falls there are hills everywhere and the snow! Once it comes....it stays all winter long. One snowfall, and another and another. Then cold, cold, temperatures.