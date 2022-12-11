My earliest recollection of a stone quarry is the one on the Hans Westlie farm about midway between Hardies Creek and Crystal Valley, at the top of Skunk Coulee in the town of Gale. It’s in Trempealeau County, Wisconsin. I also remember some of their employees housing their families in trailer homes at the Hardies Creek store, and their children reminded me of what I had heard about street urchins.
After the Hans Westlie quarry no longer provided the necessary mining material, Clarence Weiss, the operator, moved his entire mining and rock crushing operation to the Waller farm in Glasgow. A new quarry opened up there sometime during the 1940s. To access this quarry, Mr. Weiss purchased the land between the Waller property and Peacock Road, then built a road up the steep incline. Over the next two decades the larger trucks hauling heavier loads required this road to be rebuilt at least twice.
With the operation of this new quarry, Mr. Weiss produced crushed limestone for road construction and also a good grade of finely crushed material sold to farmers as field lime used to adjust the pH of the soil in their fields. Previous to having the limestone quarry on our farm, our driveway more than one mile long to State Highway 54 was so muddy in the spring that we parked near the highway.
My Aunt Victoria, coming home after her high school graduation, took off her new shoes and nylon stockings to help push their car through the mud. Mr. Weiss covered our road all the way to our buildings with coarsely crushed limestone, and access to our farm was greatly improved — especially during spring thaws.
When my brother’s family was operating the Waller farm, they recalled how the house shook when workmen dynamited rock loose. Some rocks flew over the west side of the bluff and washed down into their fields during heavy rainstorms.
One of the side benefits of having “our own” rock quarry was getting wooden boxes that came full of dynamite. Many of these boxes were used for feeding calves. Some stacked on top of one another to make crude shelves.
We have in our home today one such box that contains a toy train first used by our children, later by our grandchildren, and now by our great-grandchildren. Our father, Goodwin Waller, was prone to use dynamite whenever it was needed around our farm. He likely found a new dynamite source in our quarry, but of this I am not quite sure.
I do not have exact information about the transition of ownership from Clarence Weiss to Edward Kramer & Sons. This change of ownership seems to have taken place sometime in the 1970s, with the Kramers still owning the 78-acre access land in 1990. The Kramer organization seems to have mined the limestone quarry to the point of exhaustion.
The bare rock wall facing east was in full view to the people living nearby in Jackson County, but at the present time the area has largely been reclaimed by nature in the form of trees, brush and grass. The Kramers have sold their access land to L. & A. Enterprises, Inc. The property is now secured with a locked steel gate. The roadway going up to the quarry would hardly be noticed by anyone driving on Peacock Road today.
One final memory I will share here is having observed two old men, each with a hammer and chisel, making limestone building blocks. These men were the Johnson brothers, Albert and Oscar, who were retired farmers from Blair. They were pictured as “Master Workmen” in the Galesville Republican on Oct. 25, 1951. The picture showed them laying their handmade limestone blocks that became “the church attracting wide attention.
So we Wallers can claim our farm made a contribution to local society and culture as the source of limestone to build the beautiful St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galesville.