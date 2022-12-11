IMG_1752.JPG

The quarry as it looked before nature began to reclaim it. Photo courtesy of Gordon Waller.

My earliest recollection of a stone quarry is the one on the Hans Westlie farm about midway between Hardies Creek and Crystal Valley, at the top of Skunk Coulee in the town of Gale. It’s in Trempealeau County, Wisconsin. I also remember some of their employees housing their families in trailer homes at the Hardies Creek store, and their children reminded me of what I had heard about street urchins.

After the Hans Westlie quarry no longer provided the necessary mining material, Clarence Weiss, the operator, moved his entire mining and rock crushing operation to the Waller farm in Glasgow. A new quarry opened up there sometime during the 1940s. To access this quarry, Mr. Weiss purchased the land between the Waller property and Peacock Road, then built a road up the steep incline. Over the next two decades the larger trucks hauling heavier loads required this road to be rebuilt at least twice.