What do you do when you have an overabundant supply of milk and eggs and the selling price continues to go down while costs go up?
Some of you will remember the year of 1967 when many local farms in our area were affected by the NFO (National Farmers Organization) attempt to get better prices for milk. Neighbors were “helping their neighbors pull the plug on bulk tanks late at night” and large gatherings of dairy farmers and concerned supportive advocates for the farmers held meetings. Some dairy farmers refused to send their milk to plants. So, they dumped it.
After having moved to northern Wisconsin and leaving the bovine-filled areas of Dane and Rock County, I suffered from a case of livestock withdrawal. Uncle Gordon and Aunt Charlotte, who owned a prosperous, busy dairy farm near Forest, Wisconsin, graciously invited our little family over to their farm for an overnight stay.
Soon after arriving we were invited to go with the farm couple to Baldwin to attend a NFO meeting. I was curious and a little uncomfortable when the gathering became a rather raucous, energetic, supportive, informative, loud meeting to say the least. Uncle Gordon stayed to help clean-up; however, we later learned that he had been busily helping some reluctant neighbors take care of the dairy surplus.
Progress leads to surplus
Having too much milk and a farm surplus is not a new phenomenon. Erratic price swings, tight profit margins and volatile milk prices became a part of the 1950s for dairy farmers. Electricity was installed in the barns by this time which made milking faster. Tractors replaced horses and crops were harvested with more ease. Artificial insemination became common at many farms. Dad and Grandpa started increasing production with the services of Tri-State Breeders, and herd size as well as production started increasing.
Government surplus programs started to provide carton milk to our one-room country school, so we kids no longer had to worry about shattered thermos bottles and sour milk residue from forgetting to bring the lunch bucket home from school. Large chunks of cheese and dry milk commodities also became available to those less fortunate.
Women have an idea
“In 1953, The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Women held the largest custard pie baking contest the state had ever seen”, stated James Green, secretary of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. He reported that “568 entries from 25 counties were entered in the contest. Obviously, the farm and city pie bakers stirred up a lot of milk and eggs that otherwise wouldn’t have been stirred up. Most importantly, the dairy industry and Farm Bureau got a lot of good publicity when they desperately needed it.”
My mother, Susie Johnson, a dedicated Farm Bureau Woman, was all excited about the competition. After all, she and Grandma Jettie made a lot of pies. Apple pie and pumpkin were the most often made at our house, so this could be a challenge. Much to my chagrin, Mom decided that since there was a youth contest, I would enter a custard pie too.
Pie crust can be scary
Now, I could bake cookies by the time I was nine years old, and I was able to stir up a Betty Crocker’s Bonnie Butter cake with relative success, but pie was not something that I had attempted. Mom had many “shoulds” when it came to pie baking. The crust always should be rolled thin. A good crust should be flaky and tender, so it should not be rerolled, nor handled too much, and of course, one should not use too much flour, and the water used should be ice cold. Then there was always the problem of should the baker use Crisco or should one use lard. Oh, the problems associated with a good crust.
Practice makes perfect
I practiced and practiced, while Mother worked at tweaking recipes. Neighbors and relatives offered advice, pie pans were purchased, oven temperature checked, sugar amounts changed, and crust edges were fluted. Finally, the county contest took place in Janesville. Entrants had to bring an already prepared pie.
The results were announced in the evening, and although Mother placed 5th in the adult category, I placed 1st and received a Parker Pen and Pencil set. It was beautiful and I used it for years.
We each had used a different recipe for the contest. The judges suggested a couple small improvements and then it was district contest ahead.
Seven district contests were held throughout the state followed by the state finals at the UW Home Economics kitchen in Madison.
Low and behold, I received a monetary award and a first place at the district level, and then on to state at the University. I practiced some more.
State contest looms in Madison
Making and baking a pie in a strange, white, spacious kitchen at the University of Wisconsin could be difficult for anyone, but for a 9-year-old, it was scary. I laid out all the ingredients that we had brought from home, and sure enough, I had no eggs. We had left them in the refrigerator. Luckily, Mother had driven, and so off she went for eggs while I prepared the crust. She returned in short order and I finished the old-fashioned custard pie.
While the pies were cooling and being judged, we were introduced to the bacteriology and biochemistry labs at the university. Later we visited Babcock Hall and got a delectable, creamy ice cream cone.
The awards were presented in the evening, and Rosalyn Wolter from Algoma was awarded first place in the Junior Division, while Mrs. Roy Godfry of Mineral Point was the first-place award winner in the Senior Division. I was delighted to receive a new-fangled Sunbeam handheld mix master for second place in the youth contest.
Again in 1955 I was “strongly encouraged” to take part in the Custard Pie Baking Contest. I practiced, prepared, and fluted custard pies for the county, district, and state finals. That year Mrs. Gus Polzin of Chippewa County received 1st place and an electric fry pan in the Senior Division while I once again came in 2nd in the youth category and was awarded a GE steam iron. That was enough!
It wasn’t until this past year after having amassed an excessive milk and egg supply that I attempted another custard pie. I had forgotten just how good eggs, sugar, rich milk, a little vanilla and nutmeg, and a crust can be. Oh, so, so good! Try it — you just might like it.