There has been a lot of talk about immigration with people wanting to come into our country. This a story about my grandmother who immigrated to this country from Holland on July 27, 1911, with her parents and siblings.
Rena Van Kalsbeek was born on September 28, 1894, in Oldeboorn, Holland. She married John Terpstra on April 16, 1916, in Ireton, Iowa. They moved from Iowa to Ogilvie, Minnesota, in the fall of 1916.
My story about my Grandma Rena’s immigration really came to light one evening as I was looking through some of my Grandpa John’s old National Geographic magazines. He was a saver, and the National Geographic Magazine that caught my eye was from February 1946. It had a story in it titled “Holland Rises From War and Water.” I thought that it would be an interesting read since Holland was where my grandmother was born.
I was looking at the magazine around 2010 as I had been in possession of them as my grandparents had been deceased for many years. As I was reading the story about the war in Holland, I turned the page and came across a piece of notepaper with writing on both sides. At first, I thought it was my grandfather’s writing, but then realized it was my grandmother’s.
As I read what she had written, it turn out to be a talk she was asked to give to the Ogilvie Women’s Club on March 12, 1940, about coming to America. This is what she said:
As probably most of you know I was born in Oldeboorn, Holland and lived there until I was 17 years old. Then my parents, three brothers, two sisters and I left Holland on the ship Nievsi Amsterdam. Most of the things that I will tell you are those that I remember. I am happy and rejoice in the opportunities and privileges of the greatest democracy on Earth. Yet the memories of Holland still linger.
Holland’s area is as large as the state of Maryland and has a population of 8,640,000 people in 1940. Holland is divided into 11 provinces or counties, each ruled by a commissioner or governor. Each province is divided into local townships and is ruled by burgemasters. The people of this small kingdom are largely engaged in dairy farming and raising cereals. It’s the home of the Holstein Fresian dairy cows that are popular in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A great part of Holland is from 6½ feet to 16 feet below sea level. Therefore many dikes and polden canals and dams had to be built. They do not have fences to divide the land but creeks divide each piece of land. The windmills are going out of style. They have engine pumphouses instead, but to keep the windmills, they are putting the pumphouses in the windmills.
They have some 300,000 bicycles, all are licensed and regulated even as automobile transportation is here. Holland has many colonies. In fact, she is only outranked by Great Britain and France. These include such Oriental treasures as Java, Borneo and Sumatra, overflowing with natural resources in sugar, coffee, spices, oil, rubber, tin and tobacco, in addition to 99% of the world’s quinine supply. The government is a limited monarchy, ruled over by the House of Orange and William the Silent. The present Queen Wilhelmina has ruled since 1898 and I remember when she got married, but I don’t remember her crown day. She was 18 years old. That was a great day I heard my mother tell about lots of times. On the Queen’s birthday, August 31, we would always parade through the town and all the school children would wave flags and orange banners. They would say “Long Live The Queen!” They all loved the Queen. Afterward we had programs in the school and we would get lots of nice things to eat. When Princess Juliana was born they had celebrations all over the whole land. The Queen is one of the richest women with a private income from her crown lands in the Dutch East Indies estimated at over 5 million dollars a year, besides her national allowance of $750,000 from the national treasury. Still her household is run as economical as the ordinary Dutch house.
Now I would like to tell you something of my hometown where I was born and where we lived. It has a population of 2000 people. The river runs through the middle of the town. There were three bridges, three schools, one was public, one was parochial, and a kindergarten which has three classes for three year olds. School was from 9 to 11 in the morning and from 1 to 3 in the afternoon. There were 4 hotels, a lot of little grocery stores and 7 bakery stores as the people never baked themselves. There are 3 classes of people. The upper class mostly have 2 or 3 maids, a butler, a gardener, and a chauffeur. The middle class were mostly trade people and all had one maid. The working class and the farmers are all in a class by themselves. It is hard for the working people to get ahead. Quite a bit different than in America. The people do a lot of scrubbing and cleaning. The white clothes always have to bleached on the grass one or two days. We hang the clothes on the line here right away, but you cannot do that over there. Some American people lived there one summer and thought it was foolish, but it wasn’t long and they bleached theirs too. I think it is too damp or the sky is not clear or sharp enough. Saturday is always street scrubbing day but it wasn’t so hard as you can see by the postcard. The water is close by, the streets are all of brick. There are lots of ships always going back and forth on the river with freight such as what is called turf or peat here, which is what they had to burn there, and lots of other merchandise. We had 3 passenger boats going through everyday, which would go to the cities.
The most fun we had in the wintertime was skating. Just as soon as the ice was strong enough we would get free from school in the afternoon and of course all the races would start. At night they would celebrate with the winners going with the band through town and then to one of the hotels to continue the celebration. I read in a Dutch newspaper last week from Holland, things don’t look so very good for young people. If they want to start a trade or business, they have to show a diploma of having had a 4 year course in whatever they start and have 1000 guilder on hand. They do that to prevent competition and the taxes are just about unbearable. Food prices are high too. Butter 95 cents, meat 65 cents, milk 15 cents, eggs 7 cents apiece, and they cannot get as much as they want all to have. Everything goes by coupons. They had a real hard winter, they even had a couple married on skates too. Mobilization cost them 1,700,000 guilder a day. So I am certainly glad that we are living in America and thanks for listening.