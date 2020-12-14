When I was a kid, Christmas did not arrive until Christmas Eve, Christmas Eve precisely, not the week before, certainly not a month before. My mama did not want us to dilute Christmas.
Truth is, my mama didn’t care very much for Christmas. She was of the Old Order Scots that believed Christmas was at its heart a pagan festival. As a result one should treat it with suspicion and at best at arm’s length.
We had nearby ancestors who believed Christmas carols were entirely too earthy, if not downright risque, whose beer-hall rhythms might assail the unvigilant libido. According to our forebears, Christmas was not only exquisitely pagan and corrupting, it was also English.
Mostly what my mama hated was the tree. She did this secretly, for it would not do to let the neighborhood know how much Christmas was despised, especially some in-laws who were terribly English. My mama’s house had problems enough without Christmas, being it was a farmhouse where every wounded cat and lost puppy was given refuge. It was not that unusual to have a new born calf in the kitchen, if not also a fawn, a fox kit, some raccoons, the possum found wandering in the woods, never mind the snakes, toads and salamanders hidden away in dresser drawers she didn’t yet know about, though she suspected.
My mama hated Christmas because Christmas at its essence is a mess. Done well, Christmas is even more of a mess. Christmas not only messed up the house, it messed up the work schedule, messed up the chores, messed the meals, and it really messed up the household budget.
Every year since the time of St. Columba as preceded even the bloody MacGregor, we have been held captive by the Christmas tree, the most recent installment in the bay window of the farmhouse. Our father, the English part of the marriage, took special delight if not revenge in the tree; mama knew this. He could have cut a modest tree, balsam fir as grow in the swamp often go to double or even triple tops. The light in that low part of the woods sometimes never gets above the lumen value of late dusk. A balsam there can be 300 years old and still a scrawny adolescent. Mama loved the emaciated tree, the lame, crippled and malnourished tree. This was not the tree our father brought into the house, more the unbashful bush than a tree. It filled the bay window to swelling and half the living room beside. In the warmth of the house its vapors poured forth so copiously as to make the entire house smell exactly like the back swamp on a hot July afternoon. Our dad favored this, so did we; not our mama.
Mama did not believe in display, she did not think display was a Christian thing to do. She never wore a neckline that descended below the throat, she never put pink flamingoes in her front yard, she thought a two-tone paint job on the Chevrolet was over-done, at Christmas she’d drink a thimblefull of wine and think it wanton behavior. Once when an appliance salesman tried to sell her a kitchen stove in a color other than white she took as much offense as if he had suggested a pastel brassiere. When father bought her a new dining room table in solid curly maple, she made him take it back and get a table with a laminated plastic veneer.
I think it was 1959, maybe ’60, the snow came early and in vengeful abundance. Christmas Eve arrived and we yet had no tree, with the far woods snowed in. We had never before suffered the boughten tree and never would, the cold was terrible, our mama was overjoyed. In truth she was beyond joy, she was ecstatic. Delivered was she from her worst torment, that messy volatile weed that Christendom uprooted from freckled cannibals and tried vainly to cleanse with symbolism and noise.
Unbeknownst to her, my brother Gary and I walked to the back woods; it was some closer to crawling than it was we walked. We cut a tree, lashed it to a tobaggan and slugged it home through drifts that made the Grand Canyon look modest by comparison, least that’s how I remember it. While mama was tending the chicken coop, we put the tree up, admittedly it was snow covered. We strung it with colored lights, threw on several handfulls of tinsel (it is still a crude custom to have at least one snowball size wad of tinsel on the tree). When mama came into the house she wept on seeing the tree. Gary and I knew we had touched her heart. Then the snow in the tree melted. Then we remembered we still had our barn galloshes on, and the dog too thawed out in the middle of the first carpet the farmhouse had. Does a kid good to know he can touch his mama’s heart so deeply she must go into the basement to get over the passion of it.
Our mama died last November at eighty-eight years. I am troubled by the notion she may have done this to avoid another Christmas.
We have behind the farm shop a pile of rebar intended for nothing much in particular, available to any welding job where rebar is corrective. It was my son Isaac’s idea to weld up a gigantic star, fix it with lights and hang this gargantuan from the silo ladder as stands 45 feet over the sundry flat of the township.
At first he fashioned a five point star, to which I objected saying that the rightful ancestor of the Christmas star is the six pointed construction known as the Star of David. Little known to the community of believers except those of Scots catechism, this is the same design thought to benefit witchcraft, these intersecting perfect triangles focus the powers of over-world and the netherworld which every architect and structural engineer understands. The Star of David in the realm of those ever suspicious of pagan intrigue, is darn near demonic and way over loud, especially if the ornament is hanging from the top of a silo, itself lonesome in the sky of a sandy outwash plain.
Few people know how much our mama hated Christmas. Hated the tree in the bay window, hated the tangled extension cords, hated the dripping vegetation that smelled of dank woods and its ride home in the manure spreader, hated the resinous needles trapped forever in her first Bigelow carpet. Not to mention the time we thought it’d be neat to have a nest of sparrows in the tree … after all, didn’t the Bible mention sparrows? So maybe it was a few too many for one nest but they were ever so much better than those wind-up ornaments that pinged out a tinny version of Silent Night.
That was the year the cats got in the tree, over balancing it, so it, the cats, the sparrows and the three gallons of pine sap and water tumbled over on the five ply Bigelow. The carpet was never quite right after that.
It is a well-rehearsed Christmas practice to put out a candle of remembrance. The elements of light and of soul seem similar, both so alive when on fire, both so dead when extinguished. We continue to be amazed, though some bit more advanced than our heathen ancestors, at the starkness of the differentiation. We light the candles of Hanukkah and Christmas to remember, and in part understand the soulfulness of life. Few want to know this practice originated among semi-agrarian barbarians who kindled their remembrance fires without benefit of theology. They who did not separate their soul from that of the sparrow, theology, ever since trying to catch up.
A Star of David is hanging on the silo. Welded up of farm shop rebar and festooned with a discount string of Fleet Farm lights. It would bother our mama as over-much, given the flatness of the township, she so darn Scots that to sing the carols loudly suggested inebriated enthusiasm.
Where the spirits of those we love go I have no idea. My sense is that light brings them back, convenes them once again, invoked by the deeper powers of family. There is in this millennium year a big crazy star hanging over the gambrel roof of great great grandfather’s barn. It has the same effect as putting a swamp tree in the bay window, but can be seen from farther away.