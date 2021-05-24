It was an ordinary table, very ordinary. An overstatement to say it was ordinary. That table was functional. Sourced at Boston Furniture on Main Street, a wedding present; it being 1930, what was a modest priced table was quite extravagant. Boston Furniture held a featured spot on Stevens Point’s Main Street located west of the Fox Theater, Boston’s was the emporium of over-stuffed comfort. A block-wide store, furniture on the front side, funeral parlor on the back side. Providing thus the appropriate furniture for both ends of life, both upholstered. The novel thing about Boston funerals was an overflow crowd spilled into the furniture storage with the chance to enjoy an over-long eulogy in blissful comfort.
Kitchen tables come in variable themes. My cousin’s classic kitchen table was the essential café version with chrome legs and a Formica top encircled by a neat chrome strip. This modest table served her kitchen and family for multiple generations. The Formica’s original design had eroded in spots to the plain brown Consowold. I still have my cousin’s kitchen table.
My grandmother’s kitchen table was quite the opposite, turn-of-the-century ornate constructed of ship-of-the-line English oak. The table was hideously ornate with fluted pedestals, turned spindles, oak stalactites hung down underneath that table for no known purpose. On the table’s feet were serious looking clawed paws.
As a kid those clawed feet on a kitchen table bothered me. Feet that I knew to be of a carnivore, what kid is to comprehend why a table should be a carnivore? It gave one pause to sit bare-legged under it, fearing the table’s sudden onset of appetite. Suspicious the table might snatch food from my plate at an inattentive moment, I mean the good stuff, the scalloped potatoes, the meatloaf, never the rutabaga or eggplant. Claw feet on the table suggested the table had a sense of cuisine.
Our mama’s table was solid as it was cheap. Built like a barn was that table. On it Mama wrestled three batches of bread per week, Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, six loaves, each the size of basketballs. A stack of sliced bread appeared at every meal in convoy with a heap of butter the size of an iceberg.
Mama sat in the east flank of the table, closest to the stove. My older brother had the table’s southern border to himself, my father and kid brother were on the north, I fit under the radio shelf with the heat register beneath my chair, what I believed a prime location except I couldn’t sit up straight and the food was passed clockwise. Mine was the last pork chop, last piece of pie. The same for eggplant, which was always surplus.
It was a tight fit around that table; we were a closeted family, the kitchen a warm, cave-like space. It was here at this table the largesse of the farmhouse descended, the root cellar with its library of Mason jars, by the potato cellar we were fortified, defended by that kitchen, that table, that farmhouse. There were no cell phones, no TV and the radio tuned to the evening concert.
Eventually we left that table’s guardianship. We went into the world to find our own tables. Our parents continued there at that table, their self-same places. When the grandkids visited they were allowed to sit at the chair of their dad or mom, in my case under the radio shelf, still tuned to the public band. When our dad died, our mom moved her place setting to his spot, so she wouldn’t have to look at his empty place.
I don’t know what became of that table, it wasn’t the kind to attract attention at the antique mall. Privately I hope it’s out there yet, in a kitchen yet. It was well-practiced at bread-making. Lacking the exact science, I believe family tables acquire a kind of magnetic field, to gather and protect its family gathered around its private warm-core. A kitchen table tends the best part of our humanity, where we eat together, talk, argue, live. That simple act around a table is one of the most vital moments of our species. To the credit of that table, where something called a family happens.