The sound of tractors pulling plows, discs, field cultivators and spreaders filled the air at the Clarence and Edna Sjodin farm northeast of Cambridge, Minnesota.
Neighbors were rallying around Mr. Sjodin, following a doctor’s decision that Clarence could not do any heavy work that spring in 1955, due to a kidney ailment.
Mr. Sjodin was known for raising registered Duroc pigs. They also had a dairy herd.
Nobody wanted to see their friends schedule an auction and sell the farm, which they had worked for more than two decades.
Longtime friend the late Dellis Sandquist coordinated the April 23 work project, which included plowing 110 acres, disking 60 acres and field cultivating 60 acres.
Twenty-four tractors were kept fueled during the day by gasoline provided by a local cooperative and donations from several merchants. Men stretched nearly a mile of fencing and drove their tractors and loaders to help spread 150 loads of manure. The youngest volunteer driver was a sixteen-year-old boy. Sjodin’s son was one of the workers, and his daughters kept busy serving at coffee breaks for the men throughout that day.
The delicious noon meal was prepared by the wives of the volunteer farmers. Several gallons of donated ice cream were enjoyed by the hard working men.
Clarence Sjodin lived for one more year.
The Sjodin farm remains in the family today.
Clarence and Edna’s family gratefully remembers the story of how the community of Cambridge farmers and business owners showed kindness to their grandparents 66 years ago.