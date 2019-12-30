Sometimes good luck comes in threes. Christmas of 1953 brought new sleds to me and my two brothers, Phillip and Bob. These sleds were the Flexible Flyers we had seen and envied in Johnson’s One-Stop Shopping Store in Seneca. They were five feet long, longer than we were tall, for us 10, 11 and 12-year-olds. These sleds had a long red arrow painted on the middle slat which pointed forward — just the direction that sleds would go. The words FLEXIBLE FLYER were stenciled across the birchwood steering bar. They were equipped with triple inverted V support knees on each side that ran from the runners to the sled bed. And the long steel runners with a hinged center slat made for easy steering.
Oh, these sleds were beauties! They could be steered either by lying down on your belly with your hands on the steering bar, or in a seated position with your feet doing the steering. All that was still needed was a six-foot long quarter-inch rope to thread through the two holes on each end of the steering bar.
Now for good luck number two. The Driftless Area hill country of Seneca Township in Crawford County afforded wondrous opportunities for sledding in winter. In January 1954, just weeks after the sled bonanza, we received a blessing from the skies! It snowed a good six inches. A few days later, an ice storm moved in from the West. The sleet formed a hard crust atop the snow. The hard crust was slick and fast, and our feet did not break through the ice crust. We had fantastic sleigh riding conditions the rest of the winter.
We would go out into the fields after evening chores. With the moon high overhead, the countryside glistened white. The moonlight was so bright off the reflecting snow, we could read a book outside at night.
Phillip, Bob and I took many long rides over the farmland that winter. We had never had such great sledding conditions, and we never had them again in all the years we lived on the farm. We went up and down the hills for hours at a time, sledding over the hibernating fields. The friction between sled runners and the glare ice was almost nonexistent. It was so smooth and glossy that we had difficulty climbing back up the hills pulling our sleds behind us. Atop each hill we would fold the rope lengthwise across the sled platform, grab the sides of the sled, give a run, go belly-slamming on the sled, screaming “Geronimo” and away we would go, making big sweeps across the icy surface, daring to run into each other, pulling up side by side laughing and shouting. We couldn’t believe our good luck. What did we do to deserve such great sledding conditions?
The passing of sixty-five years has not dulled those wonderous memories of a fortunate combination of new sleds and ideal sledding conditions.
And there was a third even greater treasure: two brothers with which to share those happy winter times on the dormant glimmering slopes on our Seneca farm.