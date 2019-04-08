This picture was sent to the author from his friend Dennis Jaschob who grew up in Kiel but now lives in North Carolina. The picture was taken along the Sheboygan River near the A.A. Laun Furniture Factory on Kiel’s south side. It includes the factory workers and their families at the annual company picnic. The year is believed to be 1940. Note the many young men who in subsequent years would be drafted into World War II.