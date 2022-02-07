Winter found Dad and the Scheckel boys in the woods in the 1940s and 1950s on our 238-acre Oak Grove Ridge farm outside of Seneca in the heart of Crawford County. Our neighbors had Homelite chainsaws, but not the Scheckels! Dad had a two-man crosscut saw, a bow saw, two axes, two cant hooks, three wedges, a splitting maul, 40 acres of woods, and three sawyers; Phillip, Lawrence, and Bob.
Oh, we three boys received an education at the one-room Oak Grove country school and later at Seneca High School. But we learned wood-lore on the farm and had sore muscles as proof. After a hearty breakfast of oatmeal, bacon, and bread, down to the woods we’d go with horses, Prince and Dolly, pulling a big-box sleigh, two runner blades in the front and two in the back.
We were going for logs, which means big trees, up to two feet in diameter. We’d walk around the tree, looking up, then backing away and surveying for lean. Phillip, Bob, and I would pick out a direction and took great delight if the tree fell right where we chose. We would pick a bearing that was as clear of other trees as we could make it. We didn’t want a tree “hung up” in another tree. That could be dangerous. We did not have hardhats or any protective steel-toed shoes. Dad showed us how to make that first cut about a quarter of the way into the tree and on the side you want the tree to fall. Most often a tree would be leaning slightly, we’d go with that. ‘Work with the lean”, Dad said. Then we would take an axe and cut out a notch that creates a hinge.
Our five-foot crosscut saw was a Tuttle tooth design, with two cutting teeth alternating with a raker, and Dad showed us how to properly use it. After 65 years, I can yet hear his admonitions, “You want a smooth motion. Pull the saw when it’s your turn, but don’t push too much. Pushing hard will buckle the blade. Push just enough to help the other guy’s pull. And pull the saw back far enough to use the whole saw, not just a few feet.”
It’s truly amazing how fast a well-sharpened crosscut saw, in the hands of two guys working together, can rip through a tree. Hear the zing-zing music as the teeth rip through years of growth. Observe the little pile of sawdust build up below the cut on your side. Listen for the first signs of tree toppling as the wood fibers tear loose at the hinge. Notice the widening gap behind the blade as the tree leans ever so slightly in the direction of doom.
If one of those big fellows was reluctant to topple, we’d use the four-pound splitting mall to drive a wedge into the cut behind the saw. When the tree started to fall, Phillip, Bob, and I would yell “timber’ to warn anybody that was nearby. Of course, there wasn’t anyone except the four of us and Browser, the dog. We made sure the dog was out of the way. We’d back away quickly and glance up, checking for any falling dead limbs, and usually slip behind another tree for any protection. Dad taught us to never stand directly behind a falling tree, lest it split and kick back. On occasion, we witnessed a tree falling, then large limbs caused it to kick back several feet.
As soon as the tree was felled, two of us attacked the top of the tree with axe and bow saw, cutting off the ends and stacking the brush. “Look up before you swing,” was Dad’s warning to not let an overhead axe-swing hit overhead branches. Two others would use the crosscut saw to cut logs and fence posts. Long limbs about 10 to 12 feet were stacked up or loaded up on the wagon or sleigh. These were taken to the farmstead and later cut into small firewood pieces with our buzzsaw. Our firewood was always cut a year in advance. “You don’t burn green wood”, Dad reminded us several times. We were observing the old-age adage that cutting your own wood warms you twice.
The brush was piled and that was important to us boys, as we knew rabbits would build their nests under a brush pile and we would visit those piles during our rabbit hunting expeditions.
We cut our own logs on that Oak Grove farm. It was very hard work, but there was pride and joy and some memorable moments. We used Prince and Dolly to drag the logs out of the woods. We parked the Gehl wagon on the side of a hill, put four or five poles from the wagon bed to the ground, and used a pair of cant hooks to roll the logs up the incline and onto the wagon.
Dad hitched the Massey Harris ’44 to the wagon, with three logs tied atop, and hauled them to Vedvik’s sawmill outside of Seneca. What a sight to see that huge saw blade ripping through the logs. Back and forth went the carriage, each time a new board was sliced off the log.
Bark slabs were stored off to one side. We could pick those up later and use as firewood. Sawdust was carried up a chained trough which created a huge sawdust pile.
Several days after our logs were sawed, we took the pickup truck to Vedvik’s sawmill and loaded the sawed boards. We stored them in our Small Barn wing to cure. We built a corncrib and hog house from that lumber. A big tree would yield a log or two, several fence posts, and firewood for the furnace in the basement.
I sometimes felt we were like Paul Bunyan, the lumberjack figure from American folklore. I read stories in our reading and language books at Oak Grove School. Paul Bunyan was of enormous size. He dug the Grand Canyon when he dragged his axe behind him. He created Mt. Hood, in Oregon, when he piled up rocks to put out his campfire. Babe, the Blue Ox, was his companion. Paul Bunyan needed a place to water Babe, so he dug the Great Lakes. I had seen a picture in one of the library books at school that had a road going right through a tree. I told Dad about this picture, and he said, “they just should have gone around it.” Seemed reasonable to me!
We’d take a breather now and then, deep in the woods. Sit on logs or tree stumps and drink water from a gallon jug that we brought along. Sometimes we packed a few sandwiches.
Often, we would count the annual growth rings on the stump of the tree we had just felled. One time we counted close to 100 rings on a big oak stump. Abraham Lincoln was running for President when that tree was a sapling. We thought that was pretty marvelous.
Dad would tell a few stories of his past. A man was working in the woods with him when he was a boy. They were felling trees and a dead limb hit him on the head. The man got a bad bruise but kept right on working. At noon, they went home to eat dinner. The man laid down on the couch to rest awhile and promptly died. Dad thought that a blood clot had went to his brain.
Dad would tell stories about his Uncle Pete Scheckel. How he worked for him down in Iowa. Told stories about his Springbrook, Iowa farm where he grew up with 15 siblings, a place we had never been to. He talked about the importance of paying one’s debts, being honest, frugal and supporting the Church.
The crosscut saw was a prominent tool for woodsmen and farmers for over 170 years. You’ll find a few at auctions, but more likely attached to the wall at Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores or Machine Shed Restaurants. They’ll be adorned with a rural rustic painted scene. Young people may not know what they’re looking at. For me, the saw on the wall brings back memories of hard work and the sights, sounds, and smells of working the timber on the Scheckel farm outside of Seneca.