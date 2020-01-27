My father came from a large family of 10 boys, with a sister for each, and grew up on a dairy farm atop the Niagara Escarpment in Calumet County. The Niagara Escarpment is that prominent limestone ridge most visible along the east shore of Lake Winnebago although it extends from south-central Wisconsin all the way to Niagara Falls, New York.
The key word here, though, is “limestone” and the farm on the highpoint of that ridge was littered with it. My grandfather, Joseph, bought the farm around 1925, the year my dad was born, and farmed there until his death in 1968. Overall, the farm consisted of about 168 acres with 120 tillable, more or less, and several miles of hand-made stone fences thanks to all those boys.
The “miles of stone fences” comes from a simple calculation of one mile of border for each 40-acre field. Of course, abutment may temper the final number depending on how you look at it, but many of the fences also required a straight face on both sides for double duty so a critical, absolute calculation can be a little more difficult to ascertain.
Suffice it to say that there was a lot of stone and a lot of fence made of it. The magnitude of the effort that went into making those fences was a herculean task that many of the grand children still talk about after listening to their fathers’ stories from years ago. Uncle Lawrence, for instance, has always been hailed as the fence builder because it was his job to fit the stones together in a straight line and keep them tight enough to withstand the heaves of winter frost. And he apparently did a very good job because some of those fences are still standing today — nearly a hundred years after he set those stones.
Recently, one of the grandchildren, my cousin Dave, began asking around if anyone had a picture of Grandpa’s farm. Now, I had Grandpa and Grandma’s wedding picture, the picture of Grandpa with his Belgian mare and twin draft foals from the late 1930s, the Model A picture with Grandpa and his eleven children aboard, and a few others — but no picture of the farm. Luckily, however, another cousin, Ivan, did have the aerial photo of the farm taken in 1962 by Vandor Aerial Photography from De Pere. The framed original is 24-by-28 inches with Vandor’s gold seal in the lower right corner and other relative information, like the year the picture was taken, penciled on the back.
Vandor, and I am assuming that was his surname, apparently took a lot of farm pictures at that time as another cousin, Gary, said he had one of his farm taken the same year. Unfortunately, Gary couldn’t supply any other information because the picture was taken well before he ever thought of buying that beautiful Anheier farm south of Hilbert. The picture, however, is physically identical to the one Grandpa had: 24-by-28 inches with Vandor’s seal in the lower right corner and the year on the back.
In an era when drones can be used to take aerial photos of almost anything from soybeans to outhouses, the old-fashioned way of flying around in a Piper Cub or small Cessna on a sunny day while trying to simultaneously adjust a single-lens reflex camera is a bit daunting. Apparently, however, Vandor did it well with an eye for both the farm buildings as well as the topographic background.
As mentioned, Grandpa’s farm was on top of the ridge south of Stockbridge and the blue of Lake Winnebago tops the farm picture in the distance. The house, the barn and the outbuildings are all there along with a slice of the apple orchard on the right and planted fields all the way to the edge of the ledge where it drops down a couple hundred feet to Highway 55 below.
The thing is that the picture is not just a picture because it is full of memories for all of us who were able to go to that farm when we were young. Back then, there were Guernsey cows in the barn, horse stalls filled by the vivid imaginations of would-be cowboys, chickens, pigs and a menagerie of other animals that Grandpa loved, cherished and took care of. My one remaining uncle, Gilbert (aka Gibby), upon looking at a new copy of the old picture, pointed out the fence and small building where Daisy-the-deer was kept to entertain weekend audiences. A large coop on the other side of the driveway down to the barn was where the peacocks were housed, both blue and white varieties. And a feed shed, a field away on the right side, marked the deeryard where there were white-tailed deer, white fallow deer, Japanese (sika) deer, and elk.
A few years ago, some of the metal deer-farm license signs were still visible on trees along Tower Road and County Highway F. Grandpa, of course, had put up those signs and bought, sold and traded many head of deer and elk over the years. Weekends, though, displayed his pride and joy when carloads of people would arrive to see the animals. The Milwaukee Journal did a feature on him in the 1950s and that brought even more people to feed the deer, pick up peacock feathers and spend a couple hours on a farm long before it became the nostalgic stuff of today.
I can still see all of that in the picture, and, depending upon whom I’m talking to, a lot more. The lake is there, the ledge is there, and the fields walled in with stone. There are stone fences around the cow yard back of the barn, stone fences along the woods, along the lane, and some that I know are there even if I can’t see them.
In homage to my grandfather, my dad and his brothers, I’ve built roughly a hundred and fifty feet of stone fence back of my house, but it pales in comparison to what they did.
And when I pick stones in the field now, I throw them into a loader on a tractor and dump them on a wagon to pull home later with another tractor. Back then, the stones were thrown onto a wood stoneboat that was dragged across the fields by horses before they were lifted off once more.
It was work that we hardly recognize any more because, most of the time, we don’t even pick up the smaller stones in the fields as they are just rolled back into the soil with a land roller before or after planting. It is still considered work, and it is, but nothing like it was back then as the picture with all of the stone fences attests to their efforts.
The picture may also be a lasting record of farming at that time because burying stone fences and tree lines in Calumet County has become something of an agrarian necessity for the large-scale farming of today. Of course, once they are gone, they’re gone, and they are being removed a lot, lot faster than the time it took to build and grow them. And that is my dilemma: caught between a rock and a soft place!