”Therefore, God give thee of the dew of heaven, and the Earth’s richness, and plenty of corn and wine.” Genesis 27:28
We planted corn, no wine involved, on the Scheckel farm out on Oak Grove Ridge near Seneca in the heart of Crawford County in the 1940s and 1950s.
When the sun climbed higher in the azure blue sky and the earth warmed, Dad determined that it was time to plant the crops. First, we sowed oats and wheat. About ten days later, it was time to put in the corn crop with our John Deere 999 corn planter.
I have profound memories of an early May 1947 morning, with a chill in the air, when Dad harnessed Dolly and Prince in the horse barn, led them to the water tank for a final fill-up, and drove the team to the waiting corn planter. I was amazed at how one horse would step over the planter tongue and soon both would be straddling the tongue, all set to be hitched up to the planter.
Out to the field we would go, with Dad and one son seated on the planter seat, driving our team pulling the planter, with the remaining two young barefoot boys tagging along behind. Bags of seed corn were laid across the planter seed boxes. I recall seed bags with Pioneer and Dekalb printed on them. The bags were stitched with string in an intricate manner. If one started to upwind the string correctly, the entire stringed bag would “unzip”. That was quite a challenge for a five-year old.
Dad showed us how the planter worked. Dad’s John Deere 999 corn planter was designed so that the valves could be locked open, and the planter could be used more like a drill. A row of seeds was planted at regular intervals as spaced by the seed plate used and the variable drive gears, no check wire needed. There was a revolving seed plate at the bottom of each seed canister. The seed plate had a series of notches around the plate’s outer circumference that picked up and counted the desired number of seeds per hill. Plates were interchangeable. The arm marker swung out to dig a small trench that would provide a guided path back across the field and assure that the rows were 40 inches apart, a sufficient width for the passage of a horse. A plow blade opened a furrow, dropped the seeds, and a following wheel covered up the seeds with soil.
When both seed canisters were filled, Dad climbed up on the planter seat, picked up one of us boys to sit on his lap and away we all would go. Across the field and back we would go, with each Scheckel boy getting his turn to ride with Dad. When each of us three boys had a turn, we headed back to the farmstead to resume play for a few hours.
It was a far different operation compared to modern day corn planting. In the 1940s, we cross-checked corn in a checkerboard pattern with a hill of corn at the intersection of each line. This method allowed the farmer to cultivate the rows in both directions to better keep the weeds down. Weeds were the bane of the farmer, competing for moisture and soil nutrients. This was before the time of widespread use of herbicides and weed killers and Roundup Ready Corn seed.
Check-row planting was ideal for the flat corn country of Illinois, Iowa, or Nebraska. Check-row planting demanded square or rectangular fields, or at a minimum, rows with few bends. But in the hill country of southwestern Wisconsin, that meant planting and cultivating up and down hills. That’s not so good for retaining topsoil.
By 1950, check-row planting was being phased out. Farmers were contour-plowing and strip cropping with a strip of corn, then a strip of hay, and perhaps a strip of oats. The advantage of strip cropping was that it prevented soil erosion when the heavy rains came.
When I was about ten years old, Dad decided to change over to strip cropping. The Soil Conservation Service in Prairie du Chien came out to the Scheckel farm with tripods and transits. They pounded in stakes at periodic intervals, indicating where the plow furrows should be. From then on, we plowed around the hills. Also, Hybrid seed corn had come out a decade earlier. The simple act of crossing different strains resulted in higher yields and stronger plants.
Corn planting was accompanied by the unforgettable smells of earthy soil, horse, leather, flowering plants and yes, fresh air. There was no tractor and engine noise here. Instead, there was the symphony of sounds of planter machinery, horse grunts and breathing, and crows cawing in the distance. The sounds were accompanied by the sight of birds soaring high in the sky and swooping down to examine the fresh diggings.
About noonish, Mom told us to go out and call Dad in for dinner. (Yes, for us farmer folks, meals were called breakfast, dinner, and supper. In the nearby big city of Seneca, population 112, it was breakfast, lunch, and dinner).
Dad unhitched Dolly and Prince from the planter, reached down, picked up Phillip and put him on the back of Prince, and did the same for Bob and me on Dolly, with us holding onto the hames for a ride back to the farm buildings. We felt like kings surveying our realm.
When we had finished planting the corn, we left the interaction of the land and the seed to work its magic. Sure enough, ten days or so after the corn was planted, tiny green leaves emerged from the ground. Several days later, a line of green stalks could be seen. A viewer could discern a row of corn, then several. Weeks later, it was a field of green, where from a distance, one could not see the dark brown/black soil, just a beautiful sea of green.
The wonder of spring is realized in the return of what has been absent. If not for the barren winter, we might not appreciate the beautiful spring countryside and the glory of God’s green earth. In the planting of the corn, the annual miracle of springtime was created anew.
Larry Scheckel is the author of Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers.