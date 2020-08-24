“Hello, boys and girls, this is your day, so it’s up, up, and away!” was the uplifting resonant greeting by Ranger Mac every Monday at 9:30 a.m. It came out of the Philco radio that sat on a stand in our one-room Oak Grove School which was located outside of Seneca in the heart of Crawford County. Our teacher had tuned to The Wisconsin School of the Air — 90.3 MHz on the FM dial.
In the 1930s, radio was the hot new technology. The Wisconsin School of the Air, originating at UW-Madison, broadcast 10 different school programs starting in 1931. By the late 1950s, 300,000 Wisconsin kids were listening to Wisconsin School of the Air programs on both AM and FM.
By far, the top programs were: “Journeys in Musicland,” with Edgar “Pop” Gordon, “Let’s Draw” with James Schwalbach and “Afield with Ranger Mac” with Wakelin McNeel.
We Oak Grove School kids always looked forward to hearing Ranger Mac on the radio. The program was designed for grades 5-8, but in a one-room country school, everyone listened.
Since my first grade in 1948, Ranger Mac was my favorite program.
Ranger Mac taught us about nature, the great outdoors, conservation, school forests, protection of woodlots, soil conservation, preservation of wildlife, and modern farm practices.
Wakelin McNeel (Ranger Mac) started his teaching career in Tomah in 1906 at age 22. He was Ranger Mac from 1933 to 1954 and known as the Chief of the Junior Forest Rangers. He referred to his young listeners as Junior Rangers and Trailhitters.
The Manual for Teacher’s, costing 15 cents, had a page for each of the 32 weekly broadcasts. Each page began with a paragraph about that week’s broadcast.
Ranger Mac’s January 19, 1942, broadcast was entitled, “Architect of the Animal Word.” “No other animal has made such an impression on our continent as the BEAVER. Like the dream for gold, the beaver lured trapper and pioneer to the farthest corners of the wilderness. Adventure, hardship, riches, bloodshed, and even wars followed the search for its pelt. By 1900, the beaver was practically exterminated from his range, and now, thanks to wildlife protection, it is coming back.”
Under the WE MAKE READY section, McNeel lists six suggestions for Teacher to prepare students for the program. No. 4 is “Look at a picture of a beaver. Notice its mouth, its large broad incisor teeth, its flat tail and webbed hind feet. We will talk about these features in our broadcast.”
The next section was the WE’RE UP AND AWAY. Student are encouraged to listen for five ideas. Question No. 2, “What is the purpose of the beaver dam? How is it constructed? What influence does it have on water conservation? On the protection of forests from fires?
The final of three sections on the same page is the WE WANT TO LEARN MORE with six follow-up activities, including a list 6 stories about beavers.
Ranger Mac exhorted us to keep a logbook of our observations of nature. In our Oak Grove School, we created a little Conservation Corner of exhibits, plant samples, mud animal tracks, wasp nests, wildflower seedpods, snake skins, deer antlers, tree leaves and bark, and live specimens of tadpoles. Ranger Mac ended each program with “May the Great Spirit put sunshine in your hearts, now and forever more. Heap much!”
The Wisconsin School of the Air radio program, “Afield With Ranger Mac,” was the extent of our formal science education at Oak Grove School. We did not have science equipment such as lab tables, Bunsen burners, beakers, and safety glasses. However, as farm kids we brought a massive knowledge of science with us to school. On the farm, we lived in a laboratory daily, complete with pigs, calves, and lambs being born.
We were outside a lot, both on the farm and on the long walks to and from school. We helped with the planting and harvesting of oats, corn, and hay. We observed soils, crops, contour plowing, trees and tree rings, plants and insects of all types, and the entire gamut of weather complete with cloud formations.
In our daily work on the farm, we acquired a working knowledge of machines and how they worked. We used the six simple machines all the time: the lever, inclined plane, pulley, wedge, screw, wheel and axle. We were familiar with the pitman mechanism in a hay mower and the windmill which converted rotary motion to linear motion. We understood horsepower, gear ratios, the internal combustion engine, and friction. By using a block and tackle to stretch fence, we learned how force is multiplied.
On our farm, we built a corncrib and hog house, all the way from cutting the logs in the woods to bringing the lumber home from Vedvik’s Sawmill in Seneca, to mixing our own concrete, and on to driving the final nail.
The Wisconsin School of the Air programs opened up a wider world to us one-room school kids in rural areas. Most of us had not traveled more that few miles from our homes. It was an early form of distance learning. Today, of course, distance learning has added computers, television, and satellite communication. There was a connectedness element. We knew, sitting in our desks at Oak Grove School District #15, that thousands of other school kids in Wisconsin were doing the same thing at the same time.
The Wisconsin School of the Air was an excellent supplemental aid to the rural schoolteacher. Teachers in the one-room school were focused on reading, writing, and arithmetic. That was their primary responsibility and that is what they were trained to do, and they did it so very well. Most were not well prepared to teach science, music, literature, and art.
The Wisconsin School of the Air helped to fill that void. It really expanded our horizons by giving us a link to that University down in Madison.
In “Let’s Draw,” Jim Schwalbach took us to Europe, Asia, Canada, and Mexico, as he described scenes drawn from the far corners of the Earth.
In “Journeys in Musicland,” Pop Gordon talked about famous composers. We also learned about the structure of music, such as notes, chords, and the musical scale. And we learned to sing with gusto!
School consolidation killed The Wisconsin School of the Air. With the closures of the one-room schools, a large part of the listening audience was lost. By 1960, most of the one-room schools sat empty, sold off, or put to various other uses. By 1971, WHA-AM and state-owned FM stations became members of National Public Radio.
Even today, I still have fond memories of sitting in my Oak Grove School classroom on Monday morning listening to Ranger Mac. Although Ranger Mac (Wakelin McNeel), died in 1958 at age 74, more than 60 years later I can still hear his voice, “Hello, boys and girls, this is your day, so it’s up, up, and away!”