The latest controversy we are hearing about across the USA is the pandemic crisis; should we get the shot or shouldn’t we? The newest ailment is named COVID -19 for the coronavirus disease in 2019.
This latest illness reminds me of the terrible disease when we were growing up: Polio. Poliomyelitis, or infantile paralysis, was carried by a virus and was very contagious. It could cause crippling paralysis or even death. Being an infectious disease, it was easily spread. In the early 1950s my father would not let the Henschel boys go to the movies, the county fair, the Kiel picnic, or, the worst one, we couldn’t go swimming in the summer months for fear of getting polio.
To confirm my father’s wisdom, an incident occurred in 1950, when I was a junior in high school. The 1950 Kiel High School football team had such outstanding players as Chuck Meiselwtz, Dan Schroeder, Les “Mauler” Seifert, Leonard Olbrantz, Bernie Wapp, Neil Thieleke, Gordon Racquet and Jake Lettenberger. The Raiders began a very successful season, going 4-0 before conference play. Then, on Oct. 6, 1950, the raiders traveled to Chilton. When the dust settled, Kiel came home with a 6-0 victory against the bigger and stronger Chilton team.
The following week we heard that Chilton canceled their remaining football schedule because of polio, which was so prevalent in the early 1950s. One of their running backs, Terry Owens, came down with polio. The news was frustrating because Owens was an excellent running back, plus the league felt their team probably would have beaten the perennial conference champ, Plymouth.
Plymouth did win the conference championship with a record of4-0. The Kiel Raiders came in second. The good news was Terry Owens survived the disease and eventually became Calumet County Clerk of Courts for 20-plus years. He lived to the age of 75. He was a polio survivor, but terry did have to wear a leg brace for support during his remaining years.
If hearing about Terry Owens was not enough to scare one, seeing the iron lung really caught one’s attention. It was so sad to observe a person having to live in the iron lung because his or her respiratory system was paralyzed from polio.
The March of Dimes was developed to raise funds to fight the disease. It was a nonprofit organization to improve the health of mothers and babies. The organization was founded by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1938 as the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. Many people were not aware that he lost the use of his legs when he contracted polio in 1921.
Then, like now, different vaccines were developed to combat polio. We waited in long lines to receive the Sabin vaccine, which was ingested orally with three drops on a sugar cube. It was the preferred method, rather than the Salk vaccine that was given by injection. Such immunization efforts continued in the USA during the 1960s and, eventually, the disease was eradicated in the nation in 1979.
So my father’s decision not to attend large group gatherings really instilled something in me as I still have trouble going wherever large groups are gathered. During 2020 staying home was not difficult for me. Then, in 2021, vaccines became available. Moderna and Pfizer both required two shots and, later, a booster shot. Johnson & Johnson required only one shot.
After 69 years, we still had to wait in long lines. But my wife and I were fortunate enough, being snowbirds in Florida, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer in February and March, 2021. When we returned to Beaver Dam we received the booster on Oct. 19, 2021.
Receiving vaccines has not been a problem for me since I saw my uncle in the Rocky Knoll Sanatorium near Plymouth, because he had tuberculosis and lost a lung to the disease. We could not visit him in his room, but could wave to him when he was on their sun porch. The BCG vaccine was developed for tuberculosis.
Later, I joined the Navy and the immunization program continued to protect me from smallpox, typhoid fever, tetanus that caused lock jaw, protection from diphtheria and trachoma, an eye disease. Several of these vaccines were necessary since I did have overseas duty.
And, much later in life, I would continue receiving the annual flu shot, two pneumonia vaccines and an injection for shingles. So I have no problem giving credit to the immunization programs that have kept me healthy to reach the age of 87.
A friend had his second dose of the vaccine at the vaccination center, after which he began to have blurred vision on the way home. When he got home, he called the vaccination center for advice and asked if he should go see a doctor or be hospitalized. He was told not to go to a doctor, but just return to the vaccination center to pick up his glasses.