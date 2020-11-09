The fall of 1963 brought to close a summer of being deployed to Camp A.P. Hill, Virginia, for 5 months temporary duty. Otherwise I was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, as permanent party.
You see, I was in the United States Army and finishing my second year and hopefully the last year of a two-year stint in the Army.
During my time at Camp A.P. Hill, I had the opportunity to go to Washington, D.C., and tour our nation’s capitol. When touring the White House that summer, no one could have ever imagined the tragedy that would be happening a few short months away.
On November 22, 1963, I was back at Fort Knox, Kentucky, working again in a Motor Pool and was assigned second shift duty. That afternoon I had a 12:45 p.m. dental appointment on the Army Post.
When I arrived, the receptionist told me President John F. Kennedy had been shot in Dallas, Texas. I don’t remember if we, myself and the dentist, were told while I was in the dentist chair that President Kennedy had died.
I remember talking to the receptionist about the tragedy after my appointment. When driving back to my barracks, the fort’s main flag was already lowered to half staff.
The next morning we were ordered to put on our Class A uniforms, and we then marched to where Fort Knox’s main flag was located. And in formation, the Post Commander informed all of us that President Kennedy had been shot and he had died of his wounds.
If our Army Post was put on alert, I don’t remember, but I have a feeling we were. We were also told that there wouldn’t be anything going on at our post for the next three days until President Kennedy was buried.
I and the rest of my company stayed around our barracks and watched a black and white television of President Kennedy’s funeral and burial.
In the summer of 1964, I was now out of the Army, and I had my old job back at Minneapolis Honeywell Company. One of my coworkers was selling a book entitled “The Torch is Passed.”
It is a pictorial and written essays about the assassination of President Kennedy. I purchased the book, and it has become a true keepsake.
The last paragraph in the book is this: “Taps were sounded over the hill and the flag was raised taut and level over the coffin and folded with loving care care and passed from hand to hand to the hand of the widow and the eternal flame was lighted and the Lord’s Prayer was intoned once more. And at 3:34 o’clock on the fourth day, John Fitzgerald Kennedy slipped out of mortal sight — out of sight, but not out of heart and mind.”