Shocking corn on the 238-acre Scheckel farm near Seneca in the heart of Crawford County was a demanding job in the mid-1950s.
The Scheckels bought a new McCormick Deering corn binder in 1948 and kept it in the west wing of the granary. That McCormick Deering corn binder was a marvelous machine. Driven by a big wheel that ran along the ground, it had two large prongs that guided the corn stalk into the cutter. When a sufficient number of corn stalks were cut and gathered in the mechanism, the knotter was activated, the sisal twine was cut, and the corn bundle would fall over onto a horizontal elevator. When Dad saw that three or four bundles were lying on the attachment sled, he activated the chain-driven device that shunted the bundles onto the ground.
We had a wooden tripod device, called a shocking horse, made of two-by-fours. It looked like half a sawhorse, where the top board of the sawhorse was 12 feet long and set on the ground. To start each shock, the 8 to 12-inch diameter bundles were set upright on both sides of the long-tailed two-by-four in teepee fashion. The shock was built up with bundles placed around the perimeter in a balanced fashion, not too much on one side or the other. Roughly 15 or 20 bundles made up a shock.
Dad used a Kelly tier’s head mechanism for tying the shock together. He would hold a rope, with that Kelly metal movable dog mechanism on the end, in his right hand, drape the other end of the rope into his left hand, and then swing it around and around over his head in lasso fashion, releasing it at just the right moment so that the weighted end of the rope went all the way around the corn shock.
The loose end of the rope was passed through the dog mechanism and the rope pulled tight. The dog mechanism held the rope taut while binder twine was placed around the shock and tied. After we tied twine around the shock, the rope was released.
Shocking corn was no fun, let me tell you. The bundles were heavy for a little kid. Shocking corn early in the morning was best. Corn leaves, or blades, were sharp, cutting our arms and neck and face, and the dew seemed to soften the edge of the blades. Shocking corn was hard work. But I must admit, a field of row after row of corn shocks is a thing of beauty.
Corn shredding was a cool, if not cold-weather, farm chore. We would hitch up the horses, Prince and Dolly, to the farm hay wagon and out to the fields we’d go to tear down the shocks and load the bundles onto the wagon.
While shocking, we were treated to the sights and sounds of late fall. The milkweed pods had all burst and spread their gossamer white plumage to the winds. A few walnuts remained under the trees. The bright purple flowers on a few bull thistles in the cow pasture remained. The goldenrod along Oak Grove Ridge road were mostly brown by late October and the sumac was a month past its bright red stage. The nearby Payne farm was home to a barking dog. Crafty crows cawed away in the nearby woods. I believe they were mocking us. A few V formations of geese were winging south to warmer climes.
Farm boys and girls who helped with planting the corn crop, cultivating the corn crop, shocking the corn crop, and now harvesting the corn crop were keenly aware of the changing smell of the corn crop with the seasons. Yes, corn smells different at different times of the year. The growing corn stalks of June and July have a distinctive fresh odor. In August, the aroma of corn pollen hangs heavy over the fields. In late fall, the dying corn leaves and stalks exhale gases that produce a pungent, but pleasant, whiff.
Mice and voles had taken up residence under those shocks. My brothers, Phillip and Bob, and I, and our dog Browser, considered it our duty to dispatch as many as we could with the stomp of a farm boot. My dog Browser would grab a scurrying creature, bite and shake it, and let it go. That was curtains for Mickey!
The Scheckel family owned a Rosenthal four-roll corn shredder. Like the threshing machine for oats and wheat, the corn shredder seemed like a living, breathing, throbbing creature. The Massey Harris ’44 was connected to the shredder via the long wide belt, the same one used for the corn sheller, buzz saw, threshing machine and hammer mill. The shredder separated the corn ear from the stalk. The shredder was set up to blow the corn stalks into the big barn in the same space where the hay wagon was unloaded during the summer.
We would haul the load of corn shocks to the shredder. We had a “corn knife” to cut the binder twine looped around the shock. The knife was a single blade from a sickle mower mounted on a wooden stick handle. One of us boys would load a single bundle onto the metal platform and cut the binder twine. The corn knife had a leather shoelace that wrapped around the user’s wrist to prevent the knife from falling into the rollers of the shredder and doing massive damage.
Dad fed the stalks butt first, into the rollers. When the stalks passed through the rollers, the ears of corn were stripped off and slid down a trough and into a chain-driven elevator that dropped them into a wagon. When the wagon was full of ear corn, it was taken to the elevator which lifted the corn into the corn crib.
The stalks were smashed and partially ground up, shredded, and fed to the back of the machine and sent up the big pipe by a fast-rotating blower create fodder. All winter we fed this fodder to the cows after throwing it down the chute. Fodder provided good roughage for bossy. The milking cows also got a diet of hay from the loft and a dose of ground corn.
The shredder also was engineered to perform an additional task which amazed me. In the process of shredding, some kernels of corn were always loosened from the cob. A grate on the shredder caught and held the kernels and brought them out a small opening in the back of the shredder. It was my job to gather the kernels into a washtub and feed them to the chickens.
We did not always get the shredding done before the snow came in early November. But we never felt any urgency. Corn would keep in the shock and not spoil. Some years we did some shredding in late November and even into early December.
Today when traveling south out of Tomah into southern Monroe County in late September and on into December, one is treated to the sight of row upon row of perfectly symmetrical corn shocks built by Amish farmers. Whenever I see these, memories of shocking and shredding corn with my dad and brothers come flooding back.