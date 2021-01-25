We received a blessing from the Heavens in December 1954, when I was 12 years old growing up on the 238-acre farm outside of Seneca in the middle of Crawford County. It snowed a good six inches a few weeks before Christmas.
A few days later, an ice storm moved in from the west, forming a hard crust atop the snow. The tough coating was so solid our feet did not break through. We literally walked on top of the snow. We had unbelievable sledding conditions the rest of the winter.
I received my first sled when I was six years old. It was a short wooden slat sled with metal runners, and a handle that ran from side to side near the top that acted as a steering device. Truth be told, the sled was so short and the steel runners so stiff, the only way I could turn the sled was to shift my weight around and sort of throw the sled in the direction I wanted to go. The sled had two V shaped metal supports on each side from the runners to the wooden platform. The sled was ideal for a kid six or seven years old. But I outgrew that sled.
Would you believe another piece of good fortune? Santa Claus delivered new sleds to me and my two brothers. These sleds were the new improved version for the three Scheckel boys, as long as we were tall, with three V-shaped braces, called knees, instead of two, making the sled very maneuverable. In big red lettering across the middle oak board was “Champion F-56.” This was a steerable sled. Dad put a rope through the holes on the end of the steering handles and knotted the rope ends to allow easy pulling.
We started at the top of the hill by the windmill, sledding over the path that goes from the house to the barn, pass the chicken coop, and down the lane that leads to the sinkhole field.
It’s a good long run of about 200 yards and close to the house. We could shovel snow onto the track to make it slicker and faster. We poured water on the snow, stomped it down, and smoothed it out. We also used our sleds to haul feed to the chickens and hogs.
After evening chores, we hiked out onto the white glistening farm fields. With the Moon high overhead, the countryside was so bright it seemed like daylight and one could read a book.
Phillip, Bob, and I took long rides over the farmland that winter. We never had such grand sledding conditions, and we never had them again in all the years I lived on the farm. We went up and down the hills for hours at a time, sledding over the hibernating fields.
The friction between sled runners and the glare ice was almost nonexistent. It was so smooth and glassy that we had difficulty climbing back up the hills pulling our sleds behind us. Atop a high hill, we folded the rope lengthwise across the sled platform, grabbed the sides of the sled, gave a run, belly-slammed on the sled, and away we would go, making big sweeps across the icy surface, screaming “Geronimo." daring to run into each other, pulling up, side by side, and giving friendly shoves.
We couldn’t believe our good luck. What did we do to deserve such great sledding conditions? Some events remain etched in the memory bank forever. Whenever I see the snow-covered hills around Tomah, I am transported back to that Oak Grove Ridge farm and the sledding winter of 1954-1955.