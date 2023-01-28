The Seneca Town Chairman, Earl Burns, would stop in at the Scheckel farmstead and ask my Dad if the Town could put up a snow fence along a stretch of Oak Grove Ridge road that seemed to clog every year with blowing snow creating huge drifts. Dad would say, “Yes, put it up, but have it off before spring planting.”

You don’t see those old-fashioned reddish snow fences out in the countryside much anymore. They were a staple of the farm country back in the mid-1900s and remembered fondly by the Scheckel family growing up in Crawford County near Seneca.

