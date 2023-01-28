The Seneca Town Chairman, Earl Burns, would stop in at the Scheckel farmstead and ask my Dad if the Town could put up a snow fence along a stretch of Oak Grove Ridge road that seemed to clog every year with blowing snow creating huge drifts. Dad would say, “Yes, put it up, but have it off before spring planting.”
You don’t see those old-fashioned reddish snow fences out in the countryside much anymore. They were a staple of the farm country back in the mid-1900s and remembered fondly by the Scheckel family growing up in Crawford County near Seneca.
A snow fence is any barrier that forces windblown drifting snow to pile up in places you don’t want it or do want it. Ski resorts use snow fences to increase snow depth where they need it most and for avalanche control. Farmers and ranchers, especially out West, use snow fences to create drifts in basins or low areas, ensuring a good supply of water in springtime. Out West, snow fences catch tumbleweeds.
There’s some real science behind the snow fence concept. The idea is to slow down the speed of the snow-bearing wind, so the snow is dropped on the lee or downwind side of the fence. Seneca Township placed that thousand-foot snow fence about 150 feet from the road, not right next to the road. Sure enough, every year the snow drifts piled up, the caps being about 10 to 30 feet from the fence, with no drifts on the gravel road. The snow fences do cause drifts, but in places you want them.
Those Seneca Township road crews knew what they were doing. The snow fence was hung from posts so the bottom six to ten inches was off the ground. They didn’t want snow to settle directly under the fence, which would have effectively reduced its height.
One memorable winter, the snow fence did not go up, for reasons I cannot recall. Yes, cars got stuck in the drifts on a quarter-mile straight stretch through the Scheckel farmland. I recall the Rosenbaum family had a big Chevrolet. Well, they needed a big car with Mr. and Mrs. and eight kids.
From our yard and house, we could observe car and family, spinning and pushing, spinning and pushing. We knew what to do: harness up Dolly, the big black farm horse, hitch her to a single tree (For you younger city people, a single tree is the device that hitches a single horse to its pulling load), and hook a logging chain to the single tree. Dad, Dolly, my brothers, Phillip, Bob, and I trudged through the drifts and proceeded to the stricken vehicle.
Lawrence Rosenbaum was a bit of a curmudgeon, “That horse can’t pull this car out of here,” he intoned. Indeed, it seemed a daunting task. Both back wheels had spun themselves into deep holes. Snow was packed against the side of the car. The car was loaded with Rosenbaum kids and a week’s supply of groceries from Johnson One Stop Shopping Center in Seneca.
Dad backed Dolly to the front of the Chevy. Phillip hooked the end of the log chain to the underside car frame. Bob and I shoveled snow furiously ahead of Dolly. The least we could do was give her a chance.
Dad moved Dolly forward to take the slack out of the log chain. With a verbal, “Tsk, Tsk” and a gentle slapping of the reins on Dolly’s back and she knew what to do. Years of toil on the grain drill, hay rake, hay loader and wagon, corn planter, grain binder, manure spreader, and wagons carrying logs, corn, and hay, had taught Dolly to lower her head, dig her shoed feet into the frozen gravel road, and strain forward into the harness. Slowly and steadily, Dolly, log chain, and car moved forward, with loud “way to go” shouts from us three boys and cheers from the stranded Rosenbaum kids in the car.
Clear of the biggest drifts, the log chain was undone from the car, and the Scheckel entourage treaded back to the farmstead. Dolly was led to the watering tank, unharnessed in the horse barn, curry combed, and fed oats and hay. It was her reward and I think she liked that. The Rosenbaum family made it home to the far reaches of Oak Grove Ridge.
These days you might witness some of those gaudy plastic bright orange snow fences about the countryside. You’ll also see them in the cities funneling people and blocking off selected areas. Call it modern, if you will, but many of us more mature folks prefer the traditional cedar wood lathe slatted fence with 4 strands of 14 gauge twisted wire supporting three-eighth inch by one-and-a-half-inch natural wood slats. They’re more pleasing to the eye, as the brownish-red color blends into the beauty of God’s creation.