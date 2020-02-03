A snowball fight was a big winter thrill in the 1950s and 1960s at Oak Grove School two miles northwest of Seneca, Wisconsin, in the heart of Crawford County.
Noon hot lunch was a jelly jar of soup warmed up in a pan of water atop the wood-burning stove. When lunch was over, Teacher turned the 28 youngsters out onto the snow-covered half acre playground.
We chose up teams just like we had in softball games a few weeks earlier. Two eighth-graders were team leaders and selected their teams based on size and throwing ability.
That tall Rosenbaum kid was selected first. Never mind that he had lost parts of three fingers while playing with blasting caps when he was ten years old. My brother, Phillip, was picked next by the opposing team. He was a lefty and would go on to be named the “Silver Slugger for Wisconsin,” the highest honor for an amateur baseball player. Nancy Kozelka was the next player selected. As a fifth grader, Nancy could out-throw, out-hit, yes, even out-wrestle any of the male lads. After a bit of arguing and bidding, two teams of ten combatants each were selected and ready to go to war.
We had learned there were two ways to make a snow fort. The deciding factor was the condition of the snow. Snow laden with moisture when the temperature was around freezing was highly prized. This was the kind of snow that does not fall apart when you squeeze it into a ball. A kid could pack this snow into a ball, set it on the ground, roll it, and all the while that ball would gather more snow. Yes, it was the kind of snow that if you just kept rolling it, it would make a dandy snowman.
To construct a snow fort, a half dozen of these huge snowballs, two to three feet in diameter, were lined up in a row. With the tops leveled and openings filled in with loose snow, we’re talking a wall ten to fifteen feet long, three feet high and three feet thick — a veritable fortress. The opposing team would build a similar wall, so that eventually there would be two parallel snow forts about 20 to 30 feet apart.
If we lacked packing snow, blocks of snow were created using several shovelfuls of snow from nearby drifted snowbanks. These blocks of snow piled four or five high would make a wall. Punched holes provided openings to peer through without the risk of a combatant getting hit in the head with a snowball.
We made up rules as we went along. We agreed not to use rocks or gravel in the snowball and no hard pieces of ice from icicles that fell from the school, the woodshed or outhouses, nor any hard globs that fell off a passing car.
Some kid would donate their scarf, tie it to a fallen small limb, and stick it upright in the snow. Yes, now we had a flag to defend! Each team, crouched behind their low impregnable protective wall of snow, discussed strategy. Francis Fradette suggested, “Let’s build up a huge cache of ammunition. Then we can let ‘em have it all at once.” Others agreed. While a few snowballs flew back and forth, a half dozen kids were furiously building an arsenal of these projectiles.
Other strategies evolved. Strategy #1: Hurl an insult and when the intended victims rise to respond, they will be hit with a barrage of white warheads. Strategy #2: Lob a snowball in a high arc, then while they’re looking up at the lobbed one, pelt them with a line-drive shot with the two missiles arriving at the victims at roughly the same time. And finally, Strategy #3: Don’t hurl a snowball straight forward to the opposing side, but rather at an angle to an opponent, sort of a cross-court pass.
The battle ensued. Snowballs flew back and forth. A snowball to the face could sting. Any such victim was comforted and consoled and temporarily put on the injured reserve list crouched behind the protective wall. No need to have a combatant go crying to Teacher. She would ring the bell and call us all in. No snowball warrior wanted that. The battle raged on.
By and by, the noon hour passed quickly, the school bell peeled out into the clear bright blue winter sky and tired kids filed back into the one-room school, peeled off wet coats, hats, mittens, and scarfs, and placed them on the protective grill around the pot-bellied stove to dry. The smell of wet drying wool hung heavy in the air all afternoon.
At Oak Grove School at the end of the school day, Teacher usually read a chapter from a book right before 4 o’clock dismissal and just before students performed their assigned duties. On one memorable day in 1953, Teacher read a story from her subscription magazine.
It seems that two feet of snow fell in Virginia’s Rappahannock Valley on January 28, 1863, where a large part of the Confederate army was camped. The First and Fourth Texas Infantry got into a snowball melee with the Fifth Texas Infantry. The Fifth was soon joined by a Georgia Brigade as well as the Third Arkansas Infantry. Eventually, over 9,000 soldiers were engaged in snowball combat. It was described as “the biggest bloodless battle ever fought on American soil.” After hearing this story, we school kids out on Oak Grove Ridge felt a bit of kinship with those soldiers who lived a hundred years before we were born.
Snowball fights are now banned on most American school playgrounds. “Too dangerous,” they say. “Someone might get hurt, could even sue, you understand.” That may be, but a good snowball fight, under a bright sun hanging in an azure blue sky, is about the most fun you can have on a Wisconsin winter day!