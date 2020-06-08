I love food! I love the taste of fresh-picked strawberries macerated with sugar and ladled onto biscuit shortcake topped with sweetened whipping cream. I savor the aroma of warm cinnamon rolls as they come out of the oven or bacon frying in a pan. I can scarcely wait to dig into a thick chunk of beef or pork roast, and I eagerly anticipate that first bite of tender, chewy sweet corn.
During this unusual time of “sheltering in” I have been baking and preparing many of the old-time satisfying meals of my childhood, and the bathroom scale will attest to that fact. Nevertheless, there is one food that I will not prepare, and it will not find its way to my table any time soon, i.e. the green, often bland, sometimes dry, lima bean.
Oh, I know, for those growers out there who raise them as a canning crop, and for the farm families that have cultivated a hankering for these legumes on the dinner table, I say, “Sorry about that”. They are not on my food intake list nor planted in the garden.
Our noon meal is served
My aversion to the lima bean began in the summer of 1954. How can I say that it was in ‘54? Well, that was the year my youngest brother, Dennis, was born, and I remember my mother serving up our dinner dressed in a new, billowy maternity top. Dennis was not yet at the table but rather on the way.
Mother had worked hard on that sunny, hot, summer morning preparing a big noon meal of beef roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner rolls, Jell-O and bananas, and heaven forbid, a new, pale green vegetable, i.e. the lima bean.
Dinner table rules
Now our family had some rules at the dinner table: One, “You have to at least try everything that is served at the table;” two, “Children in China are starving to death, so eat it;” and finally, “Clean your plate!”
Some might say that I was a rather willful child; however, I really liked most food by the time I turned 10 years of age, and I was normally quite agreeable. However, this is one time when I chose to exert my independence.
After dishing up this bountiful dinner and sitting down to eat, Mom and Dad both “put their foot down” and announced that we children had to eat at least one lima bean, or we could not have dessert. The dessert was to be strawberry shortcake. My very favorite food of all time! It was almost too much, but I made up my mind that I just could not eat one of those loathsome beans.
I twisted, and I turned in the old oak chair. There I sat. I hid one in the mashed potatoes and layered gravy on top, but as soon as I got the lima on my fork, I spit it out. I got another bite of bean into my mouth, but gagged and wretched with the best of them. The rest of the family hurriedly finished dessert and left the dinner table. All of them left but me and the lima beans.
Dad went out to the hay field while Mother went to the kitchen. Brothers David and Duane went outside.
Time passes slowly
I sat, and I sat, and I sat. It was just me, the dinner plate, and a sweltering summer day. Around 2 p.m. Mom checked to see if I had given up and had tried the vegetable out, but no, not on your life.
I watched the hands of the black cat clock slowly inch forward. Occasionally, I could see and hear Dad coming up the drive with a freshly stacked wagon of hay. Vernon would pull up near the west end of the barn and would then climb to the very top of the load. He would pull the hay fork down from the track and then precisely set the fork into eight evenly placed bales. After getting down from the wagon, Dad would reach for and pull the rope to the motor. The bales would slowly rise to the track in the peak of the barn. The load would catch, swing a little and then slowly move into the dark cavernous recesses of the barn.
Father would quietly and expectantly wait for Grandpa Johnson to yell “Trip ‘er” from the mow in the stifling hot hay loft. Dad would let the rope go, which stopped the forward movement of the load of hay. Then he would jerk the rope to the hayfork and the bales would drop from the high perch unto the stacked bales below. Grandpa would mow the bales to fit perfectly with no holes, or bowed spots, and then he would go to a wall, sit, and wait for the next load. No one could mow like he did, nor did anyone really covet the job.
On almost any given day, I might be allowed to help pull the rope, but this was not one of those days. Today was the day that I must eat at least one lima bean.
Reprieve
Around three-thirty Dad came into the house after finishing up haying for the afternoon. He and Grandpa would soon be starting to feed the sheep, hogs, and young stock and be bringing in the cows. I could hear him having a quiet discussion with Mom.
After, what seemed like hours, Father came into the dining room and told me to get up and clear the table. I would also need to wipe off the oil cloth and apologize to mother.
This took some courage and contrition on my part; however, I did what I was told and completed my assigned tasks.
Nothing more was said, and I felt very relieved.
Lima bean tolerance
Now, I would like to tell you that since I have grown to adulthood and have become a connoisseur of hearty, tasty food, I have grown fond of the lima bean. However, I can tolerate the lima bean if it is camouflaged in my Calico Bean recipe, but honestly, I often just leave them out or substitute Great Northern Beans instead.
One thing I must admit. I never did serve lima beans to my children nor guilt them into worrying about the children in foreign lands; however, we did expect them to clean their plates and try everything served.
How well did that work? No matter how hard I try, my sons are not overly enthused about vegetables. Thankfully, the grandchildren do seem to have a more eclectic palate.
One thing I know for sure. I adore food, and I cannot wait for strawberry season and a big bowl of warm biscuit topped with strawberries, butter, whipping cream and maybe even a big scoop of vanilla ice cream. It is oh, so good!