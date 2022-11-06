Scheckel farmstead.jpg

The Scheckel family farmstead

There are wonderful surprises and discoveries on the farm. This is especially true in springtime when everything seems to be happening at once. The sun is higher in the sky. The wind shifts to the south bringing warm breezes across the frozen landscape. Icicles form on the edge of the barn roofs as snow melts by day and the resulting water freezes at night. Early robins shiver against the cold. Calves, piglets, and lambs are being born. Crops are being planted.

The arrival of baby chickens was a sure and welcome sign of spring on the Scheckel farm out on Oak Grove Ridge outside of Seneca, Wisconsin, in the heart of Crawford County. In the 1940s and 1950s the baby chicks came by mail.

