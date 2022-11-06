There are wonderful surprises and discoveries on the farm. This is especially true in springtime when everything seems to be happening at once. The sun is higher in the sky. The wind shifts to the south bringing warm breezes across the frozen landscape. Icicles form on the edge of the barn roofs as snow melts by day and the resulting water freezes at night. Early robins shiver against the cold. Calves, piglets, and lambs are being born. Crops are being planted.
The arrival of baby chickens was a sure and welcome sign of spring on the Scheckel farm out on Oak Grove Ridge outside of Seneca, Wisconsin, in the heart of Crawford County. In the 1940s and 1950s the baby chicks came by mail.
Dad and Mom received a postcard giving the date the baby chicks were to arrive, but it was still an exciting surprise. The chicken brooder house was prepared days in advance. The rural carrier mailman motored out of Lynxville and had five boxes of the little peepers stacked up in the trunk of his car.
All of us Scheckel kids gathered around, getting as close as we dared. We could hear the chicks chirping and beeping away. We tried putting our finger into one of the air holes of a box. Mom scolded, “back away, kids.”
One by one the boxes were lifted out of the trunk, with admonishments to keep the boxes level. Two or three boxes were stacked on our Red Ryder wagon. My brother Bob and I held the boxes in place atop the wagon and brother Phillip pulled the load to the brooder house.
We reached in the box and cradled a baby chick in both hands. We dipped the chick’s beak into the drinking fountain water. Baby chicks had to be taught how to drink water. Then we would place them ever so gently under the heat lamp, amid warnings to “be careful not to squeeze them.”
The chicks were small and cuddly. We were curious about their tiny yellow feathers, small black eyes, and beaks that opened and closed. We helped set up glass bubblers for water and small metal trays for chicken feed. Baby chicks needed warmth, water, food, and a quiet brooder house. Sudden and loud noises would frighten the wee fowl and they could bunch up in the corner and smother.
As spring moved into summer, the chicks grew and the feathers changed from yellow to white. With the warmer weather the young chicks went outside the coop to scrounge among the grass and clover — truly free-range chickens.
One warm, sunny early June day our family was eating noon dinner when we heard a loud commotion out in the direction of the brooder house. Phillip sat closest to the door, and he jumped up and ran out onto the back screened-in porch.
He yelled, “A big bird is taking a chicken.” It was too late to do anything. Phillip witnessed the hawk flying away toward the knoll field with a young screeching chicken in its claws. The same event happened a few days later.
Mom and Dad advised us to keep a sharp eye out. “Watch the sky to the southwest. Look for hawks circling and soaring and riding the wind.” We knew hawks had sharp vision. According to Ranger Mac, the radio program we listened to at the one-room Oak Grove School, hawks had ten times the vision of humans.
A few days later, we were rounding up the cows in the knoll pasture to bring them in for milking. We came across a mess of feathers and bones along the fence line. The hawk had deposited its leftovers there. I was awed by the sight. A hawk actually swooped down into our chicken coop, a mere hundred feet from the house, grabbed a young chicken in its talons, flown a quarter mile away, then killed and eaten the young bird. And the hawk didn’t even pay for it!
We eagerly awaited the first egg from the young pullets as they got into the egg production mode at about 20 weeks. Finding that first egg was another farm surprise. It was small, but it was the first. A few days later, another egg was discovered in the corner of the brooder house. These chickens could now start paying some bills. We fed the young pullets ground up oyster shells that came in 25-pound paper bags. Our folks said they need that stuff to make eggshells.
My brothers and I used the inner layers of paper from the oyster shell bag as cigarette paper. We tore a four-by-four-inch piece of brown paper and curled it into a trough. Then we laid a bunch of corn silk into the trough, brought the paper to the lips, and laid a swath of saliva on one edge of the paper to produce a nice homemade roll-your-own cigarette. We lit the end of the cigarette and took a draw, followed by wheezing and coughing. Two or three drags on that cigarette was sufficient to cure us of ever wanting to smoke again.
Another big poultry surprise. We just finished milking cows and out from under the horse barn appeared several baby chicks. We didn’t buy these chicks, they just magically appeared. But how? Seems that several hens were not playing by the rules. Their job was to stay in the hen house and deposit their eggs in the installed nesting boxes. Several hens were fooling around with one or more roosters away from the prying eyes of the Scheckel family. We now had a second batch for baby chicks.
Every season brought surprises to our Crawford County farm. Springtime was special as it was the season of new beginnings. We relished the days that allowed us to run barefoot around the farmstead. Springtime was the season of surprises.