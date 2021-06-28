Editor’s note: This letter was submitted by Sharon Fortunak. The letter was written to Sharon from her teacher while she was hospitalized for a few days while she was in the eighth grade.
Tuesday Noon
Sharon Dear,
I surely hope you are feeling better today honey. I was so shocked when Sheldon picked up the girls yesterday and told me that you were going to the hospital. However, it is the best place to be when one is ill. Don’t you think so?
We all miss you very much so you had better hurry and get well. Miss Reich stopped in yesterday and inquired about you — in fact she told me to greet you for her. She thought our room was very attractive and cheerful.
It’s been raining for three days (as if you didn’t know that). You can imagine the noise in the room right now. Some are playing “America” on the piano, one group is playing “Winkum” and the little ones are skipping around. Those are the joys of a teacher on rainy days.
I would like to get down to see you Sharon. Perhaps I will be able to if you are there over the week-end.
I know you will be a good girl dear and do as the nurses tell you so you can be back with us soon. You know we all love you very much Sharon.
Bye-bye,
F. Mockross