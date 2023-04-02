The Chippewa Valley lost two of its most beloved residents last month. Physician and “birdman” Charles Kemper, 103, died at his Chippewa Falls home on Feb. 11. Musician and “date cutter” Billy Krause, 71, died at his Town of Brunswick home on Feb. 25. I wrote about each of these legends in this column three years ago. Now, may their memory be a blessing. Dr. Kemper’s memorial service is April 15; Billy’s will be July 8.

Doc Kemper opened his practice in 1949 and made house calls throughout the Chippewa Valley for over 40 years. He often accepted birdhouses and fresh eggs as payment. Doc was ready for anything: from removing gall bladders to detaching tongues from frozen metal posts. An M.D. for so long, he delivered babies who grew up to have babies — and he delivered those, too. Doc took a picture of each one. His family recently donated his three albums stuffed with infant photos to the Chippewa Area History Center.