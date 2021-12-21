During this Christmas season I am pausing from my traditional Focus On Nature stories to tell you an interesting story about “The Christmas Tree Ship” with connections to Michigan, Wisconsin, and Lake Michigan. It is a timeless story for all who love Christmas, its traditions and messages, and especially stories of our Great Lakes and real Christmas trees.
While working as a forest pathologist with the U.S. Forest Service, I spent many years working with the Christmas tree industry on how to control and prevent diseases affecting Christmas trees that can cause devastating losses to tree growers. Ever since then, I have had an interest in the Christmas tree industry and the importance of Christmas tree plantations as wildlife habitat.
Did you know that Wisconsin is among the top five growers of Christmas trees in the Nation? You can learn a lot more about Wisconsin Christmas trees by visiting the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association website (christmastrees-wi.org).
Meanwhile, here is a Christmas tree story I hope you will enjoy. I learned of it while visiting the Sturgeon Bay Maritime Museum in Door County, Wisconsin with some friends in 2012.
Back in 1868 a three-masted, 123.5-foot schooner was built in Milwaukee by Allan McCelland and Company. The ship was named the Rouse Simmons, after the Kenosha businessman and politician.
The ship was used to transport lumber from our northern forest mills to help build growing cities. However, beginning in 1910, this schooner made the route from Manistique, Michigan to Chicago on Lake Michigan with huge loads of Christmas trees.
Christmas tree harvesters in northern Michigan and Wisconsin were paid 2 cents a pound for their trees. The ship’s arrival in the big city was an annual event that many families looked forward to. This venture used the slogan, “Christmas Tree Ship: My Prices are the Lowest,” with electric Christmas lights and a tree atop the main mast. The captain would sell the trees for 50 cents or $1.00 and even gave many away to needy families. But one year something tragic happened. The schooner, with its 16 or 17 crew members and passengers, never reached Chicago.
The Great Lakes are known for furious November storms and it was in that month the SS Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior during a storm on Nov. 10, 1975, with the loss of the entire crew of 29 men. During that same month on Nov. 22, 1912, the Rouse Simmons captain, Herman Schuenemann, set sail for Chicago with a full load of about 5,500 Christmas trees after waiting out a long, severe storm on Lake Michigan before leaving the port at Manistique.
He was begged not to set sail for Chicago because of the potential for more stormy weather. He did so anyway so as not to disappoint those people in Chicago awaiting their Christmas trees aboard his ship. It is said he wanted to be in port before the many other schooners ferrying Christmas trees across the lake waited out the bad weather so he could make a bigger profit!
Once his ship was out on Lake Michigan, it wasn’t long before it faced 65 mph winds and 40-foot waves. The weather turned colder, and the ship and trees became weighted down by sleet, snow and ice. The ship tried vainly to stay afloat in what was later described as the greatest lake storm in a decade. Sadly, the ship never made it to Chicago.
In July 1913, a medicine bottle, with a cork whittled out of the stem of a Christmas tree, was found buried in the sand at Whitefish Bay containing this message: “November 23, 1912. These lines were written at 10:30 p.m. Schooner Rouse Simmons ready to go down about 20 miles southwest of Two Rivers Point, between 15 and 20 miles off shore. All hands lashed to one line. Goodbye, Capt. Charley Nelson.” Nelson was a co-owner of the ship and sailed alongside Captain Schuenemann on the fateful trip.
The loss of the “Christmas Tree Ship” in 1912 was not the loss of Christmas trees for Chicago the next year. For Christmas 1913, Barbara Schuenemann, Herman’s wife, chartered another Christmas tree ship to transport trees to Chicago.
For the next 20 years or so, Christmas trees arrived in Chicago by boat, and later by train, making many families happy and helping to spread the Christmas tree tradition throughout the Midwest and America. After Barbara’s death, her daughters continued the business, but the story doesn’t end there.
The Rouse Simmons was discovered in October 1971 by Kent Bellrichard, a Milwaukee diver, about six miles off shore between Two Rivers and Kewaunee, Wisconsin in 165 feet of water. I just heard a Wisconsin Historical Society lecture on PBS a few days ago about divers who carefully inspected this shipwreck and found piles of mostly intact Christmas trees still present on the ship still preserved in the icy waters of Lake Michigan. You can watch the lecture at: https://youtu.be/HBqeV7tQgTc
The story of the “Christmas Tree Ship” is so fascinating that plays and books have been written about it. A documentary film was also made, and you can see a five-minute clip of the film on YouTube at https://youtu.be/wpKzNDsEMOs
The private Nature Education Center in Fifield, Wisconsin, operated by Tom and Mary Lou Nicholls wish you all a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year, and a real Christmas tree grown in Nature gracing your home this Holiday season.
