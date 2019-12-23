I was in my teens when this crazy Christmas happened. Now it’s 55 years later, and we still laugh about it. Dad and Mother are gone, but they would laugh right with us.
Our dad was a dairy farmer, a very thoughtful man. He really didn’t do dumb things.
Now maybe that small glass of Christmas cheer didn’t help. Or a little bit of common sense didn’t kick in. Don’t know.
It was Christmas Eve. The whole family was together, six kids and Dad and Mom, just like every Christmas that I can remember.
My two older sisters with their new husbands had just arrived with armloads of gifts and food for the feast. Lots of Merry Christmas all around. The perfect winter night, chores done, family together.
As the gifts were put by the tree someone said, “Why is the cat in the tree?” Yes, sir, there was the cat, Hex, climbing in the tree. I said, “I’ll get her.” As I started to do so, I saw the mouse trying to hide in the center of the tree.
Well, of course the cat’s after the mouse. That’s what cats do.
I grabbed the cat, handed her to my little sister, the owner of the cat, then went to get a broom. I planned on pushing the mouse to get it out of the tree and hoped maybe Hex could catch a Christmas snack.
Now here is where the fun began. I didn’t know it, but Dad was on the move too. What went through his mind, he never said. All he did say was, “I thought it would work.”
He had gotten his .22-caliber rifle with one bullet (he was a fine shot), and before anyone could say or do anything, he shot into the tree. Mouse hunting on a grand scale.
The mouse left the tree a whole lot faster than it had come in. The cat took off for the basement. Mom and I followed the mouse with the broom and did get it.
Everyone else just stood behind Dad in complete surprise and quiet.
Dad was looking at the tree and said, “I missed.” So surprised!
Our Christmas mouse hunt story has lived on. It was a Christmas to remember.