The Scheckel farm out on Oak Grove Ridge near Seneca in the heart of Crawford County saw REA string electric wires on poles in 1941. The house and the big barn had electricity, but the granary, small barn, hog house, hen house, and garage did not.

My brothers, Phillip and Bob, and I had farm chores in the 1940s and 1950s. In the dead of winter, night comes on early and it was dark by 5 o’clock.