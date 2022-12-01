The Scheckel farm out on Oak Grove Ridge near Seneca in the heart of Crawford County saw REA string electric wires on poles in 1941. The house and the big barn had electricity, but the granary, small barn, hog house, hen house, and garage did not.
My brothers, Phillip and Bob, and I had farm chores in the 1940s and 1950s. In the dead of winter, night comes on early and it was dark by 5 o’clock.
A routine was established. Change into work clothes when home from the one-room Oak Grove School, or later, Seneca High School. Grab a slice of homemade bread lathered with jam, and out to do chores: slop and water the hogs, feed and water the chickens, gather eggs, pitch hay down the chutes for the cows and young stock, and lead the horses to the water tank and feed them grain and hay. The after-school chores took close to an hour.
We were in the house by 5 o’clock for supper with Mom, Dad, and three younger sisters. Then the rosary, and out to do milking 16 cows, by hand. We hoped to be back in the house by 6 o’clock, because the Lone Ranger came on the radio at 6 o’clock on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
I left the farm in 1960 at age 18 and went into the Army with basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood. I have one treasured remnant from the farm, a kerosene lantern. The lantern has inscriptions on the base: Pritchard Strong Rochester NY USA on one side and Prisco No 0 is on the other side. The Pritchard-Strong Company of Rochester, NY, was founded in 1905.
It was my job on the farm to “close up.” I took that kerosene lantern with me. Check on the hen house, hog house, small barn that also had hogs and yearlings, and the big barn. Make sure all the doors were closed, no animals left out, sort of a “all quiet on the farm front.” I recall it was a good feeling, knowing that all the stock was watered and fed and had settled in for a long night. We wouldn’t see them for 12 hours.
I frequently set the kerosene lantern down and Dad cautioned me about making sure it didn’t tip over, especially around loose straw and hay. I didn’t want to be a modern Mrs. O’Leary. At Oak Grove school, we had read the story of Mrs. O’Leary’s cow kicking over the lantern and starting the big Chicago fire in 1871. I sure didn’t want that to happen.
I have memories of walking, with lantern in hand, from building to building and back to the house in complete darkness. The only light came from the house windows and a meager amount from my lantern. On clear nights, the stars were so bright and seemed so close that I could touch them. At times it was frightening as I imagined wolves and bears lurking in the darkness ready to do me in.
Every week I cleaned the glass chimney and trimmed the wick. The glass chimney can be removed from the lantern and the soot that accumulates on the inside of the glass wiped away with a damp cloth. Dad taught me how to trim the wick. Raise the wick up with the provided knob, and with a scissors, cut it straight across where the blackened end of the wick meets the clean white area.
The kerosene lantern has a storied history. The first efficient oil lamp was invented by Francois-Pierre Aime Argand, son of a Swiss watchmaker in the late 1700s. His lamp had a fuel tank at the bottom, a wick controlled by a knob, and a glass globe for protection of the flame. That sounds a lot like all lanterns that followed.
There were modifications, such as the hot-blast lantern, the hurricane lantern, and finally the cold-blast lantern. The cold-blast lantern became the standard model. In a cold blast lantern, the hot air rising from the flame, which is depleted in oxygen, is vented, and only cold fresh air enters the tubes to feed the flame, significantly enhancing efficiency.
Another happy characteristic of the cold blast style is that if the lantern is tipped over, the flame extinguishes itself, an enormous benefit in safety.
Kerosene lanterns gave those early farmers enough light to get the milking done. Railroad crews used the lighted lantern as signals. When the lantern was swung back and forth, it meant something, but if swung in a vertical circle, it was a signal for the train to stop. Sailors on ships would hoist a lighted lantern to the top of the mast to ward off evil spirits during a storm. Those early lighthouses employed an oil-fed lantern and lenses-mirror combination to send a beam out to sea.
My Pritchard-Strong Prisco No 0 kerosene lantern is prominently displayed on a man cave (basement) shelf, the only relic of my days on the Seneca farm. It prompts memories of the winter nights, the sky ablaze with stars, chores, milking cows by hand, checking the livestock and buildings, and scurrying to the light and warmth of the farmhouse ahead of the monsters lurking in the dark.
Larry Scheckel is the author of Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers and Country School Days: True Tales of a Wisconsin One-Room School. Contact info: Larry Scheckel, 1113 Parkview Dr., Tomah, WI. 54660, (608) 372-3362, lscheckel@charter.net.