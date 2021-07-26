The time and dependence of rural Wisconsin on the railroad has long been history. Growing up in the ‘30s and ‘40s in an unincorporated village of Wanderoos in Polk County, the Soo Line Railroad was an important part of our lives. I will share some memories of when railroads and steam were alive.
Wanderoos was probably known as a whistle stop. There was no signal at the crossing, no water or fuel for the engines, a depot but no agent. The siding track served the local lumberyard and stockyards that once served local farmers to ship livestock by rail. That was the only remnants remaining. The siding track also used to hold freights as time-scheduled trains passed.
Mail train locomotives were 4-wheelers. Freights and the Limited were 6-wheelers, meaning drive wheels. Now railroad buffs have their way of counting, including some carriage wheels.
Beginning daily at 6 a.m. the whistle of the thru passenger train sounded and flew through, never stopping. By its limited stops it was so termed. Limited made connections to St. Paul, Minneapolis, Duluth, Superior and points west. It returned at 10 p.m. to points east.
Six days a week the mail train, engine, mail car and passenger car stopped to deliver mail and passengers and to take on the same at 2:10 p.m. You could set your clock by the mail train and the limited. In fact, they probably were our clock, as no child had a watch.
There was a postman on the mail car, sorting oncoming mail, making it possible for same day delivery to many on the line and next delivery on RFD (Rural Free Delivery) routes. Our local postman would deliver and pick up mail at the train twice a day for our local post office.
Nine cents, half fare to Dresser on the 2:10 for a haircut and back on the 4:30 mail train. Same to Joel and walk back a mile to Uncle Morri’s farm and return the next day on the 2:10 mail train. Deronda school ball team would come for a game on the mail train. With the whistle of the 4:30, game over. They would dash for their ride home.
The freights dropped off cars of lumber, coal, building material and hardware for the lumberyard. With the freights came the hobos, bums or tramps, we called them, begging for food door to door. Mom always shared something, saying, “We are to feed the hungry, clothe the naked and visit the sick.” We did not consider them dangerous. We would peek at them cooking over a campfire in a tin can. We just gave them their space.
All year long the four-man section crew traveled the line in a powered open car making repairs. Often called the gandy dancers, as they worked and moved in unison to rake the rail and tamp in a new tie to level the track to give a smooth and safe ride.
The Gedney Pickle Co. had a station on the siding next to the lumberyard sheds. Oscar would grade, scale and record each person’s picking and store them in a large wood tank, six feet deep in salt brine, and loaded out at season’s end into a gondola car with a elevator. Don’t look in the pickle tank. Probably never eat pickles again. Scum, leaves, dead birds. Disgusting!
Growers of green snap beans could spend their days handpicking on the 4:30 mail train to Lakeside Packing at Amery with their ID number and would get paid at season’s end, like the cucumber growers. You had to have a contract with Gedney and Lakeside to grow for them. Many children did this for summer money.
Soo Line was our going and coming home again, friends and family visiting, mail twice a day, gifts at Christmas, warm underwear in the fall and new shoes in the spring from Monkey Wards or Sears, steel, coal and supplies for Pa’s blacksmith shop and seed for the garden each year. Soo Line was part of our daily lifeline.
Now it’s gone. The depot where sister Carol hid when the pulsing iron giant spitting steam and smoke arrived and we would have to get her to board the train. Gone, the whistle, the klakity-klak of the rail, the moan of the night freight and the sooty-faced smile of the fire man and the pain in the eyes of the tramp. All the while we revered the railroad crew. Who would not want to be the engineer? Or the friendly conductor, the postman with a friendly wave? Or be the brakeman and ride the red caboose on the on the freight and wondered about the tramps in the dead of winter.
I treasure my time with the era of the steam train. The nostalgia and memories give me comfort in a fast-paced society. Now the roadbed is a walking trail and Wanderoos is a sleeping village. All commerce also gone. Now we have super highways, computers, smartphones, Amazon, Walmart and UPS delivery. Hey! Even my my lucky penny run over by the train is gone. But life is good, like the memories!