When I was a kid, we lived on Broadway Street in Kiel back in the 1940s and early ‘50s. In spite of the war and the lingering effects of the Depression, my widowed mom and her seven kids managed to live a fairly happy life there. Broadway Street was only one block long and about a one-third block wide. As such it was the shortest street in Kiel and the widest. Why this was? Your guess is as good as mine. I never found an answer.
What is wasn’t short of was ... kids! We had a neighborhood of them from seven to 17 years old, and the whole gang played together often, young and older alike, boys and girls together. Not all kids lived on Broadway and some lived on Sixth Street and some on Fifth Street where Broadway started and stopped. We were also only one block south of Kiel’s Main Street.
Evenings in spring, summer and fall we’d play games together — sometimes on the street and sometimes between the houses next to the street. The gathering place was in the middle of the block where a single bulb street lamp hung across Broadway. The light provided just enough light so we could see in the shadows of the houses as we played “Seven Steps Around the House,” “Hide and Seek,” “Captain May I,” “Kick the Can,” “Capture the Flag” and “Annie, Annie Over.” Sometimes we played out in the middle of the street under the light for “Steal the Sticks,” “Red Rover,” “Statues,” “Blind Man’s Bluff,” “Tag” or “Cherry Pie.”
Traffic on Broadway was limited — perhaps one or two cars in an evening. After all it was only one block long! Sometimes our games were called off because there was a Lodge Hall on the corner of Sixth and Broadway, and The Odd Fellows and The Improved Order of the Redmen held their meetings there. Other groups held meetings, there, too. The street was often filled with parked cars.
We had the advantage of being close enough to Main Street, so we could see and hear the clock tower on the steeple of the E and R church so we knew what time it was. By 8 p.m. some of the younger kids had to go in, and at 9 p.m. we quit as the numbers got too small to play. Besides, many parents were calling others in and one family had a referee’s whistle.
The teen-aged boys were happy to stay in the neighborhood to play because our town had a custom in the fall. When school started in fall, older boys would de-pants those boys who were becoming freshmen. It wasn’t unusual for some boy’s pants to be hanging from the flag pole in front of the school or on the marquee of the theater. I learned early that my best defense was not to run away when they came after me but to sit down, empty my pockets and take my pants off myself. No chase! No fun!
We also had “Old Henry J.,” our city night cop, living in the middle of the Broadway block. He drove a 1940 blue Ford (his own car) with all four doors closing on the middle post, so the front doors opened to the front and the back doors swung to the back. (No red light, no siren, no chasing and going only 45 miles per hour).
During the war years, there wasn’t much traffic on the roads and especially not at night. Henry’s main job included taking some drunk home if he couldn’t walk and to make sure all of the dwellings, factories and businesses were secure from burglary and fire.
To be sure Henry didn’t just park somewhere to sleep, he had a large punch clock on his belt. On power poles around town were small inconspicuous metal boxes just big enough to hold a key chained to the post. He had to use the key on that particular post to punch the time he was at that particular place in that particular neighborhood at that particular time on that particular night. In our neighborhood no games were played in the street in the daytime because that’s when Henry slept.
In the fall at Halloween time, the whole gang went trick or treating but only in our three-block area and not all together. We were organized! We assigned ourselves different house to visit, and three to five of us went to our allotted houses. So our neighbors had only one call. (We discouraged kids from other areas from coming into our neighborhood.) We never called on the very elderly, someone sick or otherwise handicapped. After that we all got together in someone’s basement where we shared the loot and played indoor games.
Also in the fall, we gathered all of the neighborhood leaves together in a huge pile in someone’s yard. We raked for people who couldn’t. We organized games: jumping in leaves, burying kids in leaves and running around throwing leaves at each other or wrestling in the pile. We also made up a fame with a long bag full of leaves, which was swung around and kids ran through, jumped over of got knocked down by the swing bag into the pile. The game was provided by six-foot-long mesh bags full of leaves, which were used to contain huge rolls of cheese cloth delivered to a small shop building on Sixth Street. The rolls were cut by women who worked there cutting the huge rolls into certain-sized pieces for all of the local cheese factories in the area to wrap around cheese wheels and blocks. Our juvenile minds found lots of uses for things like that which were discarded.
In winter, we made a fox and goose circle either on the road or in the parking lot behind the bowling alley on Main Street. One year we had rain in January and we able to skate on the frozen Broadway Street. Otherwise the Sheboygan River was only a block away, and we skated there when it was safe.
In mid-winter, when the banks of snow were high along the street, we created a game which had us run on top of the snow banks. When we came to the open spot where some homeowner had shoveled a path to access a car we had to jump over it without touching the sidewalk. If it was a driveway, we were allowed a single foot touching the street. Any other touching, accidental or not, caused that person to go to the back of the line. Of course, this was not a game for younger children. Otherwise we built fort out of snow and pitched snowballs at each other, built snowmen or went to the huge hilly alley behind the Catholic church with our sleds.
The alley was too steep for cars to drive on in winter with packed snow as its base. Yet it provided a super place to ride our sleds for a city block or more. With the right conditions, we could go about two block by turning off the alley at the bottom of the hill and coast another half block through someone’s yard all the way to the ice of the Sheboygan River. That created a competition. If you rode that far you had to make a a mark in the snow where your sled stopped. Followers had a mark to go by for a new record slide. Pumping your raised legs at the back of your sled or using your mittened hands to push off to go farther was cheating — and not allowed! We were always aware of fair play, summer, fall or winter. Too much cheating and you could be banished from playing with the group.
Thinking back on those days, we were usually well-organized. We were very liberal in allowing young kids and girls into our games. A lot of us had few toys, but others shared. We never had adult chaperones! I’m sure circumstances at the time made parents happy we could play on our own.
What we had was a lot of fun!