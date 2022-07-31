No doubt many older folks are sometimes asked by their grandchildren what was their favorite fast food. Of course, the grandparents did not have fast foods when they were growing up. All their food might have been called slow.
And where did they eat this slow food? At a place called “home,” where Mom cooked food every day and, when Dad came home from work, they sat down as a family, said a prayer, and ate together at the kitchen table. If you didn’t like what Mom put on your plate, you sat there until you did like it. Plus, all the children had to ask permission to leave the table after their plates were clean.
It was a two-parent household at that time as divorce was not a common thing. Divorce carried a huge stigma, so people just stayed married.
There are other things the older folks could have mentioned to their grandchildren about their childhoods. But they probably did not because the grandkids would not have believed it, or would have laughed uncontrollably!
It was true many parents did not own their homes, never set foot on a golf course, did not have a passport (as they never traveled out of the United States), or had a credit card.
Pizzas were not delivered to homes because they didn’t know what a pizza was. Grandparents did not know about Jimmy Johns, Cousins, Subway, Pizza Ranch, Domino’s, Little Caesars, Pizza Hut, or even Marco’s Pizza. But milk in glass bottles, along with butter and cottage cheese, were delivered.
Many grandparents did not have a television set (black-and-white) in their homes in the 40s and 50s. But they did go to the movies. They were responsible and produced for everyone’s enjoyment — no profanity, little violence or anything offensive. Yes, there were shootings between the Indians and Roy Rogers or Hopalong Cassidy. We did enjoy those movies because that is what we played in the neighborhood.
Many young boys had newspaper routes delivering papers to homes in the community. As is the case today, Sunday papers were thick and heavy because of the many ads in newspapers. Today there is no longer a Milwaukee Sentinel. It combined with the Milwaukee Journal.
Our parents had older cars with the light dim switch on the floorboard. Hand signals were used before the days of the turn indicator. We had to use a handle to turn the car windows up or down.
Fuel was coal, used in the home’s furnace. It took up most of the basement. They also had washtub wringers, huge gardens and party line telephone service.
The famous meeting place for young people was the soda shop, which usually had a jukebox playing 45 RPM records. Favorites included “Who’s Sorry Now?” by Connie Francis, “Oh, My PaPa,” by Eddie Fisher, “That’s Amore,” by Dean Martin, or Rosemary Clooney’s “Hey There.” It was the cool place to be, where everyone had a blast. There were no hissyfits or “knuckle sandwiches,” because those were totally unacceptable. The soda shop was the popular place because there were no malls, no computers, no video games, cell phones or texting.
Grandparents had heroes, too. Stan “The Man” Musial in baseball, Rocky Mariciano in boxing. There was Arnold Palmer in golf, George Mikan in basketball and Elroy Hirsch in football. Heroes, yes. They were good people to emulate when we were growing up.
One of the most dangerous things some grandparents did when they were young was to put pennies on railroad tracks before a train would whiz by. It was truly amazing how flat those pennies became. We would never think of using nickels or dimes … too precious!
So, after reading all this, what would you call me? Elderly? A senior citizen? Or just plain Grandpa?