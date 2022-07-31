No doubt many older folks are sometimes asked by their grandchildren what was their favorite fast food. Of course, the grandparents did not have fast foods when they were growing up. All their food might have been called slow.

And where did they eat this slow food? At a place called “home,” where Mom cooked food every day and, when Dad came home from work, they sat down as a family, said a prayer, and ate together at the kitchen table. If you didn’t like what Mom put on your plate, you sat there until you did like it. Plus, all the children had to ask permission to leave the table after their plates were clean.

