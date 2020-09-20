In the corn covered hills of 1940s Iowa, no one had an address. Every house and farm went by a name. There was the Larson’s farm next to the creek, Johnson’s house up on top of the hill, and the Wanke Barn, well known for their fabulous dances. Then there was The Other Place. The only way to get into The Other Place was a narrow road, squeezed between two fields. There were three gates along the way, the second of which was simply three strands of barbed wire held taut by a stick.
Half of it was just crop land. The other half was pasture mixed with all types of trees, including apple. Hidden amongst the towering pines were these forty-foot tall limestone cliffs. Running along the edge of the tree line was a creek bed that was dry much of the year.
This was my parents’ home in the early years of their marriage, prior to my birth. The first of my four sisters was born there. It was just a little, two-story farm house, warmed by an old wood stove, in the middle of 100 acres. It was pleasant and quaint. Almost like something out of a story book.
One cold, snow covered night, some embers escaped the metal chimney and found their way to the wooden roof. It’s unclear who spotted it first. It was either my mother seeing sparks cascade outside the window like drops of rain. Or it was the neighbor, bearing witness to our roof about to be engulfed in flames. Regardless, the building was totally destroyed. Thankfully everyone made it out fine and with the help of friends and neighbors, some of the furniture was saved, including Mom’s upright piano.
In the coming months, several neighbors generously gave my family a place to stay. One of the “houses” they lived in was a brand-new chicken coop. Thankfully, though, the chickens didn’t move in until after they moved out. Over a year of jumping around, my parents were able to save up enough to buy another 117 acres, just about two miles away. This is where they eventually built a new house and where I, my sisters and brother grew up. This was The Moe Farm.
This is about the time when The Other Place officially got its name. We still owned that land and we needed to be able to distinguish it from the main farm. I assume the six of us creative kids were put in charge of this endeavor. But looking at our track record of animal names — several dogs named Dog, two horses named Horse — it’s quite the feat that we were able to agree on the adjective of “Other.” As silly as it is, the name stuck. And it wasn’t just us kids who called it that. All the adults and neighbors would too. Decades later, even after Dad sold the land, people still called it, “The Other Place.”
I go back every now and again and nothing much has changed. The land is still used mostly for pasture. The old rock walls from the barn are still standing, covered in moss. The tall trees cast long shadows on the rubble where the house once stood. And a binder still rusts amid knee-high grass.
The memories always come rushing back. Like how every summer we’d do a cattle drive down the gravel road from The Moe Farm to The Other Place. It was always so much fun. It was just like on TV. Except we didn’t use horses. We tried once, but the horse wasn’t very interested and just wanted to go back home.
I loved The Other Place. Sure, I did lots of hard work there growing up. But there was also so much room for imagination and wonder. It was home.