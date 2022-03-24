Whenever I see an auction ad in a newspaper that begins “Spring Farm Equipment Sale”, I still feel eager anticipation. Inevitably, my thoughts drift back to the year I realized my lifelong dream of owning a farm.
It was the mid-1990s and I knew I loved nature and country living. Despite decades of working in an office, I’d acquired a few useful skills, those being disciplined use of a chain saw and basic carpentry and mechanical experience. And I’d read Mother Earth News for most of my formative years as well!
Armed with my dreams and those rudimentary skills, I eagerly read that auction ad in search of the perfect tractor. I’d read about Ford 8N’s and 9N’s but still struggled to understand the difference between engine and PTO rpm, power take-off, and how much horsepower was needed for plowing, haying and planting.
I went to that spring auction as an onlooker, trying to understand the workings of a live auction. The bidding process was difficult to follow given the auctioneer’s rhythmic patter and the barely perceptible motions of the bidders. It seemed as if it would be easy to accidentally bid against oneself! I concluded that maybe auctions wouldn’t be the best means for me to purchase my first tractor. So I turned to friends instead.
One friend referred me to a local farmer who informally sold old equipment out of his barnyard. The farmer said he had one tractor that might work for me and let me test drive it. The only thing wrong with it, he said, was that second gear was nonoperational so you had to skip over it when clutching and shifting. That didn’t seem like too big an obstacle to me at the time, kind of like “speed shifting” a manual transmission on a car. But when I talked to another friend before making the purchase, they said that the tractor might have transmission problems beyond that nonfunctional second gear and suggested I look elsewhere.
My search continued. Many of the old used tractors I found had a single front tire, rendering them seriously “tippy” on the hills I planned to navigate. Some farmers assured me I could buy a new front end for such a tractor and convert it to two wheels. That, however, seemed beyond my mechanical abilities and most likely beyond my budget as well.
At last a friend of a friend told me that he had the perfect tractor for me. He showed me an absolutely beautiful red and gray Massey Ferguson 165. Although compact in size, everything about it said “sturdy and powerful”. This was a machine that promised to do whatever I asked of it and maybe more. Everything was in good working order, the owner assured me. It did drive real nice, and he was willing to deliver it as well. Sold!
My perfect tractor backed easily into the awaiting place of honor in my farm’s almost empty pole shed. However, the next day I noticed a pool of fluid on the concrete floor under the tractor. It looked and felt like engine coolant. Mysteriously, the hydraulics no longer seemed to be working either. Sigh.
This resulted in more conversations with well-meaning friends (think “money pit”, they said). It seemed my perfect tractor might not be “the one” after all! I placed an ad in the paper and a seemingly nice, honest fellow came out to look at the tractor and said that it appeared to be dumping antifreeze into the engine oil which could destroy the engine. He said he really didn’t want it but felt sorry for me being stuck with it and would take it on as a fix-it project. He offered me a lower price than what I’d paid for it, and I took the money gladly. Was this failure in my search, or just another step in the staircase to success? Only time would tell.