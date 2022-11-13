Phillip, Lawrence, and Bob anxiously looked forward to the Crawford County Fair in Gays Mills. The fair was held in late August or early September. The Scheckel family attended the fair on Sunday afternoon.
The most memorable fairs occurred when we reached the age of about twelve. Dad gave each of us boys 75 cents and said, “Be back at the car at 3 o’clock.” Dad made sure we knew where the car was parked. It was a valuable lesson that I never forgot. When you’re in a large parking area, note any marking, pole, sign, or directions that will find your car.
We were off on our own and that felt pretty good, knowing that Dad and Mom knew we would take care of ourselves. They were giving us autonomy and authority to run a bit of our own life and to make our own decisions. It made us feel grown up, knowing that we could take responsibility for ourselves and our own money.
Having 75 cents in your pocket in 1954 would be like having about $7 in today’s purchasing power. A ride on the Ferris Wheel was 10 cents and three rides for a quarter. An ice cream cone was about 15 cents.
We walked down the midway, the line of “barkers” and booths. These are the ones that want to separate money from farm kids. I was fascinated by the games of skill and chance. Knock over two out of three pins with a thrown baseball and win a huge stuffed animal.
The rifle shoot was intriguing. Rows of ducks moved on a conveyer belt, and it you hit a duck, he fell over. The more ducks you hit, the bigger the prize. Our older brother Ed warned us about crooked sights on those rifles.
If you broke balloons with tossed darts, you won a prize. I noticed that balloons didn’t break unless they were squarely hit. Many darts struck balloons near the edge and pushed the balloon out of the way instead of breaking it.
Ring the Bell with a large mallet. I watched a big farm boy, sleeves rolled up, and a pack of cigarettes held by the rolled-up sleeve. He took that big wooden mallet, brought it down hard on the target and a metal puck went up a fancy pole, on its way to hitting a gong up about 20 feet. He did it on the fourth try, but he needed to buy three more tickets. He walked away with a small doll, not the huge stuffed teddy bear he was trying to win for his girlfriend.
There was the basketball toss. The hoop seemed smaller than it should be. A high school jock was trying to win a stuffed animal for his girlfriend. He must have lost ten dollars before giving up.
The ring toss, like an embroidery ring, had to go over a kewpie doll mounted on a wooden base. But there was a catch; the ring had to go over the entire base, and it looked like it could barely fit.
Guess your weight within five pounds, and your birth month to within two or three months, I forgot which. You had a choice. Phillip said, “You should ask the guy to guess your birth month. People who did the birth month could lie about which month they were born in, so they would win.” We figured that even if you won, the prize you got was less than the cost to play, so the carnival guy actually won every time. We watched the Floating Ducks. Kids would pick a duck, and the prize won is written on the bottom of the duck.
The “Ring a Bottle” game looked easy. You got 10 rings for 25 cents, and you had to throw one over the neck of a large bottle. Phillip tossed all 10, all ten bounced off, none went over a bottle. A good quarter lost. We watched other guys purchase 10 rings, toss 10 rings, watch 10 rings bounce off the bottles and collect on the wooden platform. I mention guys, because it seemed that girls were too smart to do the Ring a Bottle. We moved on.
We tried to figure out which carnival game would be easiest to win at. Phillip, Bob, and I would watch all the games, but were very reluctant to spend any money. Dad said, “A fool and his money are soon parted.” He said that was an old English saying. And when you are 12 years old, Dad is still just about the smartest person around.
We did notice that if there was crowd gathered around a particular booth, there were quite a few winners. Later, I learned that was a favorite technique to draw a larger crowd. Give away a few large stuffed animals, and other suckers will think they can win.
We wandered through the cattle and horse barns, saw the sheep, swine, and poultry, and toured the 4-H exhibit building. We climbed up on the new tractors and farm machinery lined up along the road.
We rode the Tilt-o-World but refused to lock the bar that would turn upside down. We bought ice cream cones, keeping track of the coins. I had 75 cents total and needed to remind myself not to run out of money. I didn’t want to buy something that cost 15 cents, and only have 10 cents left to spend.
In the mid-1950s, the Crawford County Fair had harness racing on Sunday afternoon. Colorful costumed drivers, large thin wheels, small seat, and a very light harness. Instead of the big thick collar we had on our horses on the farm, these trotters had a narrow band around their girth and long poles extended from the band back to the two-wheeled cart, which I later learned was called a sulky. Each horse had a colorful plume extending from the bridle up between the horse’s ears. A large single digit number was attached to the side of the horse. I learned that the horse had to trot, not run, which I thought was really dumb. The horse was not allowed to gallop, and if it did, the horse was disqualified.
The horses, sulky, and driver paraded by the white painted fence that went all the way around the track. Bob and I stepped up on the bottom board so that we could look over the top. We picked our favorites to win. I saw one horse that was very frisky and the driver had difficulty controlling the steed. The horse held its head really high and reared up several times.
I said, “Bob, that’s the one I think will win.” Bob was non-committal. “Could be,” he said. I believe there were eight horses in the race.
They had a pickup truck with a hinged gate, and all the horses lined up behind that gate. The public address announcer sounded really excited, talked about the horses and the distance the horses would run. Then the truck took off, the gate swung out of the way, the horses bolted forward.
I had never seen a horse race of any kind. Our work horse, Prince, could run fairly fast, too fast for me. Phillip would ride on him, I rode on Dolly, and you couldn’t get Dolly to gallop, trot, or pace. Nothing beyond just walking, and that suited me fine. We boys rode our farm horses bareback with a bridle for “steering.”
And wouldn’t you know, the horse I picked did win. When we got back to the car at 3 o’clock for our journey home to do chores, I told Dad about predicting the winner by noting that my choice held its head really high, acted very lively, and anxious to run.
Dad said, “Well, that is smart thinking, watching like that.” I thought that was very neat. Dad did not give compliments often, the taciturn, stoic German farmer that he was. It was not his way. When he said I made a good choice by being a careful observer, that is something I never forgot. I felt very good about myself.
We looked forward every year to a few hours at the Crawford County fair. The fair afforded many good memories for the three Scheckel boys; the midway attractions, the rides, the animal barns, and farm machinery, and 75 cents to spend on our own.
Larry Scheckel is the author of Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers and Country School Days: True Tales of a Wisconsin One-Room School.He can be reached at Larry Scheckel, 1113 Parkview Dr., Tomah, WI 54660, (608) 372-3362, lscheckel@charter.net.