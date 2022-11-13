Phillip, Lawrence, and Bob anxiously looked forward to the Crawford County Fair in Gays Mills. The fair was held in late August or early September. The Scheckel family attended the fair on Sunday afternoon.

The most memorable fairs occurred when we reached the age of about twelve. Dad gave each of us boys 75 cents and said, “Be back at the car at 3 o’clock.” Dad made sure we knew where the car was parked. It was a valuable lesson that I never forgot. When you’re in a large parking area, note any marking, pole, sign, or directions that will find your car.

