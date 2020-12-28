Parking lot packed. Gymnasium overflowing. Out of place parents holding their winter coats under their arms. We stood scanning the hard floor for an open space big enough to sit cross-legged. There was not a chair in sight. The Christmas carol family day had come again.
“I don’t know if I’ll be able to get back up,” grandma muttered, half in jest, half in genuine concern.
She was grandma to my kids, just ma to me. I eyed the floor and tried to remember what pants I’d put on. With some pairs of trousers there was a chance of going down there and coming back up again with a shred of dignity preserved. With others…
The background hum of adult voices talking to one another was suddenly complimented by the shrill roar of approaching children. They were in the midst of that frenzy that settles into kids just before Christmas. Every one of them tried their best to be good, but with energy and excitement bubbling out like geyser steam, you could expect to have to forgive a misstep or two.
I caught the faces of a few familiar teachers leading the charge, but at this late stage chaos couldn’t be held back. The kids smelled winter break now, the tethers that kept order were frayed and strained. It made me laugh.
“Now we’re expected to find them?” Grandma asked.
I didn’t answer, I just scanned the crowd, looking for those flashing hazel and brown orbs that used to peer out from beneath tiny bonnets. At 8 and 6, my daughters’ young eyes were better than my old ones, and the children poured into the gym, mixing like fine sand filling the space between boulders. All at once I found my girls standing miraculously before me.
“Daddy!” they yelled in perfect harmony, and then “Grandma!”
Everybody received hugs, natural, normal hugs that you never get from anyone but children.
The girls dropped to their knees, and waved us down like it was no big request. So we bent our stiff limbs, disengaged the drag lines, and ratcheted down with respective thuds.
“Isn’t this fun?”
The principal came out for an announcement, but you couldn’t hear a word over the din of humming parents and excited kids. Finally, the lights darkened, the music began, and the lyrics of the songs were projected onto the gymnasium wall.
“Jingle bells!” my girls declared in unison at the first title, like it was a shock they’d play ‘Jingle Bells’ at the Christmas sing-along.
“Batman smells!” I said. Old instincts die hard. “Robin laid an egg, the Batmobile lost its wheel and the Joker got away.”
“Hey!” went my girls. Then, “Daddy! Those aren’t the words!”
My eyes twinkled at them. Next up was the ‘12 Days of Christmas.’
“Three French toast, two turtle necks…”
“Daddy!”
I twinkled some more.
During ‘Rudolph’ all the kids shouted the call outs. ‘Like Pinocchio! Like Monopoly!’
“You know, when we used to sing the call outs, our parents and teachers would beat us.”
“Daddy!”
“I’m serious, dad used to pull off his belt and…”
“Is that true grandma?”
Grandma giggled, nodding her head in a way that was both affirmative and negative. That was a grandma trick, I hadn’t learned that trick yet.
Our legs went numb, the Christmas songs ended, and the principal made another unintelligible announcement.
“What do you think she said?” Grandma asked.
“Probably that we can’t leave with our kids without singing for them.”
My girls spun to face me and nodded. “Yup, you have to come collect us in our homerooms! Bye!”
Then they disappeared like Tinkerbell into the foliage of Neverland leaving ma and me to scramble back to our feet. The other parents had already begun to shuffle away, and there was a moment of silence.
“It brings back some memories doesn’t it?” I asked ma.
“Yes it does,” she said.
“Were you thinking about your childhood?”
“No,” she said, “I was thinking about yours.”
And as I glanced at her I noticed, her eyes twinkled just like mine.