I’ve always been fascinated with bridges, ever since as a youngster our family drove across the Mackinac Bridge for the first time.

The bridge – which was the world’s longest suspension bridge when it opened on Nov. 1, 1957, connecting Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas – was an engineering marvel. Even today the iconic structure is the world’s fifth longest suspension bridge (8,614 feet) and is the longest in the western hemisphere.

Recommended for you