Now, this is the story of Shorty McGrall
Who wasn’t very short, but exceedingly tall:
A cowboy bronc rider whose legs were so long
That when mounted, his heels drug on the ground.
It was an advantage, he had to admit,
‘Cause for most of the ponies he didn’t even sit,
Just walked up and swung one leg over high
And straddled the critter until it reached for the sky.
And it must have been spooky for a horse in the pen
To see this cloud-scratchin’ cowboy drag his ol’ saddle in,
‘Cause even a horse with a very poor eye
Could tell he was no ordinary bronc-buster guy.
Shorty got his name from his high-water pants
That looked more like shorts, taken at first glance,
With a lot of freeboard above his boot water line,
And thin, hairy legs from Levi’s to chine.
And if you didn’t know better, you’d say he stood on sticks,
Or keep lookin’ for other bronc-buster tricks,
But none could be found amid all of the hoots
From his fence-sittin’ critics when draggin’ his boots.
Then, one day at the corral, a big boy came in
Probably 17 hands and more to his chin.
His front quarters looked as big as a bull
And each hoof would fill a Stetson hat full!
The horse looked with distain at those on the rail
But pulled up tight when Shorty let his rope sail
Because it was clear to them both that this was a test
And only one of the two could come out the best.
Well, the saddle went on and Shorty did too
Atop the broad back that had thrown quite a few
Good cowboys, but never, one really so tall
As that cloud-scratchin’ bronc buster, Shorty McGrall.
The big boy came out and played his first card
That took Shorty up high and set him down hard
On that tall back with his feet off the ground
Until, in a play of his own, Shorty locked legs around
This wild cayuse with spurs hooked together
To keep his butt ridin’ tight to his worn saddle leather.
Then the big boy stood up, all four feet off the dirt,
And Shorty thought he noticed perspiration on his shirt
Or maybe just slobber from that equine grin
When the big boy swapped ends and began to sunfish again.
So, it was about the third time around when his saddle first slid
Which he couldn’t believe then, but a moment later, did,
As it went from oblique to perpendicular in a twistin’ attack
And Shorty’s locked spurs headed from belly to back.
With one hand on the lead and the other on the horn
He slid underneath, thinking a cinch might be torn,
And there he rode, upside down,
With those massive hooves poundin’ the ground,
Until, by chance, he got his arms around that big neck
And hung on like a martingale with lead to nose check.
Well, around they went until the big boy ran out of steam:
Blowin’ wind with heavin’ sides and lowered self-esteem.
Beaten, he stood still, while Shorty’s rowels spun down,
Most probably unnerved by all the hats flyin’ ‘round
Because the railbirds went wild when the ride finally stopped
And Shorty dismounted, or, more accurately, dropped
From beneath that big belly onto the corral’s hard clay
Ending the only belly-bronc bustin’ ever seen to this day.
Yes, sir, all those hollers and hoots were for Shorty McGrall,
Who, next to this story, was still pretty tall!