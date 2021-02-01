Ray Feidt, 18, is pictured here with his first team of horses.
My dad was born September 2, 1918, in Almena, Wisconsin, Barron County. He had met my mom, Ruth Marion Landry, born September 14, 1920, at a dance and was soon to be married on September 27, 1938.
Their first purchased home was a 40-acre farm just north of Almena. The house was old, small, and shabby. I was soon to learn it was a castle. I was the second oldest, with an older sister. Those were so loving and happy years for us. My sister became my “First Best Friend.”
Mom would help Dad do chores, we were told, until I was old enough to begin my adventures as a farmer’s daughter. My sister Marion did not like being in the barn or feeding any animals, so she became my mom’s helper.
Dad’s first team of horses was Prince and Queen. I still have the white decorations on the harness, you see. Dad used those horses during the war years. But, he also purchased his first tractor, an Allis Chalmers C. It came in on the train. It was the first tractor I learned to drive. Dad had to put blocks of wood on the clutch and brakes so I could reach them.
He used the horses for everything before he got the tractor. Haying, planting and cultivating corn, even hauling out the manure on a sled in the winter. My sister and I would ride out on the sled to do this chore. That team knew when the sled was empty and away they went for home. I remember how proud Dad was of his team and remember how he cried the day he sold that last team. Their names were Dick and Dolly. The era was changing, and the tractor came to the little 40-acre farm.
My first recollection and one of my favorites is thrashing. I first rode the grain binder. Dad was very patient with me. When the six bundles were on the fork, I could trip it, but being so young it was sometimes hard to pull that fork back up, and Dad would have to stop and wait for me. Taking the bundles and placing and placing six together was fun. Our thrashing crews consisted of our neighborhood farmers. The Wohlks, Wises, and Kosers were some I remember.
Mom and Marion would be busy making dinner. It usually consisted of beef roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, beans, coleslaw and of course pie with lots of coffee and Kool-Aid. And there would be lunch before everyone went home to do their chores. Lunch was sandwiches, hot dish, brown beans, and bars.
The thrashing was one among many favorites in my life on the farm, probably because I got to go to all the neighbors to drive too.
As the times changes, thrashing too would be filed away in my childhood memories, when those combines were invented.
The old fashion way of making hay was probably my least favorite. Mom drove the tractor, but my sister Marion and I would work in the hay barn. Remembering she hated and would often yell, “Jeanne, get over here. There’s a daddy long legged spider over here, or I will quit!” But by the time I got across the hay barn who could find a spider in that hay! I enjoyed raking hay but soon the baler took over, and even I was happy.
Cultivating corn was really one of my favorites and would spend from ten in the morning ‘til chore time. Around noon I gave the tractor a rest, and I would stop to eat lunch under a tree. I think I loved it because my thoughts were my own, I could sing and dream and pray.
My sister Rae Ann was born in 1944, my brother Rick in 1946. But in 1948, the twins Judy and Jerry came into my life. Dad decided to build a new house. Saying goodbye to the old house with all those happy memories was sad. They moved it into town, and it is still there. Remodeled and added on several times.
We usually milked 14-16 cows, had a few young stock and that team of horses. Dad also raised pigs, and Mom had lots of chickens. This is the way life was in the ‘40s and ‘50s, with huge gardens and canning. I became the tomboy, my sister the house gal, and to this day, I really hate housework.
Our entertainment was getting together with church families and cousins. Sundays were always fun days and no work. We spent many Sundays with a picnic lunch, fishing in the summer with the George and Jo Stoeberl family and sliding down their big hills in the winter. Blueberry picking was another fun summer event. We had the radio, baseball, the Green Bay Packers, and hometown free movies.
My youngest brother Michael was born in 1954. Now with seven kids in our family, Dad decided to start working out. So every morning, I would be up at six and help with chores before catching the bus to high school.
I fondly remember on moonlit winter evenings, Marion and I would dress warm, put on our skis and ski across our field or slide down the hill and round the corner of the barn and stop short of the creek. Summer evenings we would lie on a blanket and county the stars and talk about our tomorrows and dreams. It came all too soon, and one by one we graduated and left home and that 40-acre farm.
I have my own family now, and over the years, the times keep changing. But, always I will say, I had the best of both worlds. Even through the war, we didn’t have much, but we had it all. A different way of life; a really relaxed and can I say “peaceful” living.
This September 20th, I celebrated the 80th anniversary of my birth. I have, for the last 51 years, lived on a 40-acre, maple wooded hobby farm in Deer River, Minnesota. We raised Herefords, made maple syrup, and had a big garden. Times are still changing. The pasture is empty now; we’ve sold all the cows, but still make hay. We don’t make maple syrup every year anymore either, but life is good!
I have seven grown children, 20 grandchildren, and soon 30 greats. We still have a big garden, look forward to deer hunting, fishing in the summer, and camping. I enjoy all the greats’ ball games, band and choir concerts, and I do lots of scrapbooking and listen to my Green Bay Packers. To think my life began on a little 40-acre farm, and will probably end on a 40-acre farm.
And so I say, go listen to that September song, “It’s a long long time from May to December.” But the days grow short, when you reach September.