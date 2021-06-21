Among car guys is a more personal query, what was the ugliest car ever? The Ford Edsel, 1958-60, places well as does Citroen and Studebaker. Ugly seems to fit any of the 1960s titans of Detroit, cars in excess of two tons with Star Wars fins, cars of actual acreage, and of gas mileage well short of pathetic.
From this excess came baby-boomer cars; the initial steps belonged to the lowly Nash Rambler followed by future hall-of-famers such as the Ford Mustang. There was the Chrysler Valiant with the spare tire hatch in the trunk lid, the cereal-box Studebaker Lark, the anemic Ford Falcon and the only car to ever suffer a witch trial, the Chevy Corvair.
They collectively declared the day of the 2-ton land barge was over. The turn to smaller cars was emphatically endorsed by the Arab Oil Embargo and the entry of foreign words like Toyota, Datsun, Nissan to the American vocabulary. Small, nimble, modestly priced cars whose engine life and gas mileage astounded consumers and put the spike into the coffin of Flint, Michigan.
By 1960 I was a high school freshman, a farm boy of that separate species known to morning and evening milking, a chore I came to relish including its world view of tending large females with whom intimacy reflected herd health and the size of the milk check.
That year our dad, a devoted Chevrolet man, bought a new Chevy Impala. It was 1956 before the term Chevy was used in advertising. Previously Dinah Shore had rhapsodized seeing the USA in your Chevrolet. If the less well-known second verse goes “On a road along the levee, Nothing can beat her, Life is complete in a Chevy.” What a decade later Don McLean quite famously rewrote.
The 1959 Chevy Impala was classic surreal Detroit, meaning a better kind of ugly, with a distinct nod to the demented. At the same time when Americans were quick to lambast Chicago’s 162-ton Picasso, we drove cars equally flamboyant. The 1959 Chevrolet introduced what amounted to a B-52 wing span on the rear deck of that car. What eventually became the wind tunnel craft of Jim Hall and his Chaparrel, later multiplexed by Porsche 917s, Formula One and Indianapolis, cars with wings to defy the speed limitations of the tires themselves. In 1960 I didn’t appreciate that wings on a Chevy were the total banana of car racing genius. Instead my dad just bought a car that looked plain dumb, besides a two-ton car doesn’t need help with down-force.
To acknowledge that Chevy equipped with wings was good at cargo space. Like Buck-Night at the Hwy 51 Drive-In when we fit ten people in the car and another five in the trunk, and wide enough to let everybody lay down. With a reading light and ventilation that winged Chevy could have proven a great camping vehicle. The tail lights, two feet across, could have cooked the hot dogs.
By 1960 I had already betrayed the Detroit mindset, the love of my life was an MG TD priced at $400 in an Appleton lot, what ten days peddling potatoes could accomplish. My father failed to see the wisdom of this. Later I was able to convince him an MG was a wise move, a Methodist kind of roadster, a modest 70 hp, a two-seater that was a mechanical form of birth control, of no advantage whatsoever on Buck-Night at the Hwy 51 Outdoor.
Current collector prices of a nice 1959 Impala are in the $50-70,000 range. An equally nice MG-TD goes for $9-12,000. Birth control-equipped cars are still unappreciated.