Fall was a magical season in the late 1940s and ‘50s when I was a kid on the 238-acre Scheckel farm near Seneca in the heart of Crawford County in southwest Wisconsin.
The heat of July and August was abating. The hay and oats crops were in, with only corn remaining. We were sending both the 200-pound hogs and the 30 beef cattle which had grazed all summer in Kettle Hollow to market. Our one-room Oak Grove School was back in session and my brothers, Phillip, a year older, and Bob, a year younger, and I did not mind the one-mile walk to and from school. We were happy to see the other 25 kids who also walked to Oak Grove School. Going to school was viewed as a vacation by us boys. Sure, we had chores to do, morning and night, but sitting behind Mary Lou Rosenbaum, with her pigtails dangling on my desk, was preferable to shocking grain, mowing hay in the barn, pulling white weed in the hay field, and cutting morning glories out of the corn field.
As fall approached, we kept track of the walnuts falling off the ten walnut trees in our hill pasture when our family motored past them on our way to Seneca. Every year we had a yield of walnuts, but every other year was a bumper crop. Same thing happened with our three plum trees. One year, a good yield of plums, the next year, practically nothing. I didn’t understand it, so I asked my dad. He said something to the effect, “It’s God’s plan” which, even as a 10-year old, I figured he just didn’t know either.
I later learned that alternate, or biennial, bearing is a natural phenomenon that prevents trees from over-extending their resources. In years of favorable growth conditions and light walnut production, the tree will have plentiful resources and produce a profusion of flowers. The following year, those flowers develop into a bumper crop of walnuts.
Heavy walnut development is costly from a plant-resource standpoint, leaving little for flower production that year. The following year, nut harvest will be scant, but the tree will once again be able to pour resources into flower production. In this way, the tree begins a cycle of abundant nuts one year and relative scarcity the next.
Our hill pasture was small, only 15 to 20 acres, steep, non-tillable, and cut off from the rest of the farm by Oak Grove Ridge road and Short Cut Road. That hill pasture is one of the highest points in Crawford County. We often drove our 20 milk cows on the gravel road and pastured them there during the day in the spring and summer.
In mid-October, when the walnuts were ready for harvesting, we gathered up our milk pails and gunny sacks (burlap) from the granary. As we set off on the half-mile trek to gather walnuts, we were greeted by the sights and sounds of fall. We passed the bushes which had strange round smooth berries. They were green and later turned red. We were told they might be poisonous and to not eat them. We saw patches of goldenrod and milkweed. The milkweed pods were bursting, exposing their milkweed floss.
We watched for honeysuckle, with its familiar four pods, reddish in color. We picked off the golden ends and sucked the sweet honey out of them. The grasshoppers were out and about, jumping up ahead of our steps, and alighting a few feet away. A dog barked on the nearby Payne farm. A cow bellowed on the Aspenson farm. One of their cows was fitted with a cowbell, and if the winds were in the right direction, we could pick up the pleasant sound. Crafty crows with their familiar “caw, caw” alighted in the fields scavenging for food, and starlings sat on the highline wires.
We passed a bit of cockleburs, balled them up and threw them at each other. Fall has a pleasant, sort of dry, scent of dying leaves and decomposing plant matter. When plants take their last breath, they exhale all sorts of gas, it seems. Several V formations of geese were heading south, hightailing it out of Wisconsin. I envied them, for I knew the coming winter was close at hand.
We three boys didn’t realize that we were walking across the Driftless Area, some of the most beautiful and unique landscape on Earth. The Driftless Area, which is 220 miles long by 110 miles wide, some 24,000 square miles, comprises 12.5 million acres in southwestern Wisconsin with portions in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois. This Driftless Area was bypassed by the glaciers and thus not covered with the debris, or “drift,” of gravel, boulders, sand, silt, and clay when the glaciers retreated.
Native Americans had lived, traded, hunted, and grown food on this area, hundreds of years before the white man ever set foot on it.
Back in the hill pasture, we three boys filled our buckets with walnuts. First, we picked up those which had fallen to the ground and dumped them into a gunny sack. When the gunny sack was full, we tied it off with lengths of binder twine. Some walnut trees were along the gravel Short Cut Road, and not on our property. But we claimed the walnuts anyway.
Walnuts on the ground were the easy ones. Many walnuts remained hung in the trees in clusters of two or three and were out of reach. We had our techniques. A long-fallen dead stick could knock a few down. Phillip, a good athlete, threw a walnut at a cluster. That got a few more. Bob shimmied up a walnut tree to shake the branches. A few more fell and that worked fine until the tree shook Bob and down he tumbled. That idea died real quick. Some just stayed up there getting riper and more mature, until we came back in a week or two to find that they too had fallen.
When we had gathered all we could, we walked home and asked Dad to take the tractor and wagon or the pickup truck to load up the bulging gunny sacks and haul them back to the farmstead. When we were old enough to drive, we could retrieve them ourselves. I should point out that, on the farm, your age did not determine when you could drive a tractor, truck, or car. If your feet could reach the pedals, you could drive. Dad and Mom didn’t allow us to drive to town, but we could drive on Oak Grove Ridge Road and on the roads around our farm. We knew that “Fearless Fred Brockway,” the Crawford County Deputy Sheriff, would not be patrolling on Oak Grove Ridge.
When we got them home, the walnut sacks were unloaded onto the cement apron east of the Big Barn. The walnuts might stay in the sacks for several days until we had time to tend to them. Then the shelling or husking began. Walnuts were poured out of the sacks onto the concrete, then beaten with a short piece of 2 x 4. That loosened the shell or hull around the black walnut inside. Then the walnuts were picked free of the broken hulls, put in a pail or bucket, and laid out in the sun to dry for a few days.
As a result of this husking, our hands would get stained, almost pitch black. That stain would not come off with soap and water, so we displayed our walnut-stained hands for several days at school as a sort of badge of honor. Other Oak Grove School kids displayed the same stained paws at that time of year.
The shucked walnuts were stored in a cherry can in the house basement. On cold winter Sundays, we cracked the walnuts, holding the walnut on a flat iron, whacking it with a hammer, and extracting the fruity meat. The Black Walnut is tougher than your average nut. The typical nutcracker tool can do the job on those smooth-shelled English walnuts that Mom bought for Christmas, but it’s useless on Black Walnuts, with their sharp ridges and thick shells.
We also kept handy a pair of those beveled-bladed electric wire cutters to open up a half-shell of walnut. The blades are about as sharp as a squirrel’s teeth.
A favorite Sunday afternoon pastime was playing Monopoly and watching Mom make chocolate fudge candy or white divinity on the kitchen stove. Some of the walnuts went into her brownies and cakes.
Today, when I see walnut trees in the fall, with their clusters of tennis ball-sized green walnuts, I fondly recall our expeditions to the hill pasture on the Scheckel farm on Oak Grove Ridge complete with the ritual gathering of walnuts and the subsequent husk removal, drying in the sun, and cracking of the black walnuts on the flatiron in the basement, as well as the delicious anticipation of the fudge that was to come.