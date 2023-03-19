Laundry on the Scheckel farm outside of Seneca in the heart of Crawford County in the 1940s and 1950s was a tad more labor intensive compared to today’s washers and dryers. In the early years, before I was born, Mom had a wringer washer powered by a lever and later by a small gasoline engine, with a pedal starter, that burned white gas. The farm had no electricity.
By the time I was born in 1942, the Scheckel family had a newer wringer washer. Mom ran water in the machine’s basin, added clothes and soap, and set the machine to agitating mode. Swish-swish for about 20 minutes, then the clothes were pressed through the wringers, two counter-rotating rollers that squeezed most of the water out, and the clothes fell into a double tub of clean rinse water to remove most of the soap. The process was repeated, running the clothes through the wringer a second time into the other tub.
The clothes were pushed through those rollers a final time to remove excess water, the clothes falling into a tub that would be carried out of the basement to the clothesline. I was fascinated by the work of those wringers and the shirts, pants, overalls, towels going through the wringers and coming out flat. I was about five or six years old and spotted my shirt in the wash tub. I asked Mom if I could push my own shirt through the rollers, and she said, “No, it’ll take your arm off, and you won’t be able to tie your shoes.”
We made our own soap on the farm. The recipe was the same one her mother used in Iowa when she was a little girl. Mom saved bacon fat, grease, and lard in tin cans. She poured water into a black granite canner. She put in the animal fat and grease, and then added lye. The lye came in cans from Kane’s IGA or Johnson’s One-Stop Shopping Center in Seneca. She stirred the mixture with a large ladle. The liquid was smelly, hot, and dangerous. Using pads, she took the kettle off the stove and let it sit and cool. The white cream soap rose to the top, and the darker jelly-like material settled to the bottom. Next day, Mom took a butcher knife and cut the soap into bars or cakes.
One of the chores for us kids was to take a cake of soap and a paring knife and slice it, much like the old timers that whittled a piece of wood. Mom used these shavings in the laundry.
We did not use this soap much for “washing up” or taking a bath. That home-made soap was utterly harsh and would “take the skin off a mule.”
Monday was washday. The washed clothes were taken out of the basement in tubs and hung on the clothes lines on the south side of the house, unhampered by shade trees. Hollyhocks, tiger lilies, and bridal wreath shrubs hugged the south side of the rambling two-story farmhouse.
Four wires were strung from 2 X 4s nailed to two posts set 30 feet apart. Some laundry draped over the wire, and some hung with clothes pins. Bed sheets were barely off the ground, providing hide-and-go seek games for us three Scheckel boys, concealing among the rows of sheets.
There was no hot, stale air blown on the Scheckel sheets. We fell asleep at night on sun-dried bedding. You could just smell the fresh air in those sheets, blankets, and pillowcases.
Farm families in the 1940s and 1950s did not have a clothes dryer machine. Everyone hung their wash out to dry on clothes lines. One farmer on the Ridge was rather rotund. No, fat is what he was! In today’s lingo, we might say he was a few Pop-Tarts ahead. For us three Scheckel boys, it was a weekly source of amusement to notice his undies fluttering in the breeze.
Long underwear, shirts, and overalls got stiff in the cold winter air, sort of freeze dried. Mom and her children helpers brought in those manikin-shaped clothes and draped them over chairs parked over the heat register that brought warm air up from the wood furnace in the basement.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays were mending and ironing days. I have memories of Mom darning socks and sewing patches on pants and shirts while listening to the radio in the evenings. We did not have a television set.
Phillip, Bob, and I, had our favorite radio programs: The Lone Ranger, Sergeant Preston of the Yukon, the Cisco Kid, Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, Sky King, Gangbusters, the Shadow, the Green Hornet, Dragnet, Gunsmoke, and the Six Shooter with Jimmy Stewart.
Mom and Dad had their favorites: Edgar Bergen and Charlie McCarthy, Amos ‘n’ Andy, Fibber McGee and Molly, The Great Gildersleeve, Jack Benny, Bob Hope, and Milton Berle. While listening to the radio, Mom did mending and Dad read newspapers or worked crossword puzzles.
Laundry was a major task for farm families before modern day washers and dryers made the scene. The wringer washer was a huge time and labor saver in its day. Mothers did most of the labor. Young children sliced up the soap, hauled the laundry out of the basement to the clothesline, and retrieved the clothes and took them into the house. Older girls learned how to iron clothes, then do darning, patching, and working the treadle sewing machine.
Larry and Ann Scheckel are retired teachers and live in Tomah, Wisconsin. Larry is the author of Seneca Season: A Farm Boy Remembers and Country School Days: True Tales of a Wisconsin One-Room School and Murder in Wisconsin: The Clara Olson Case. Contact: Larry Scheckel, 1113 Parkview Dr. Tomah, WI 54660 (608) 372-3362, lscheckel@charter.net.