Laundry on the Scheckel farm outside of Seneca in the heart of Crawford County in the 1940s and 1950s was a tad more labor intensive compared to today’s washers and dryers. In the early years, before I was born, Mom had a wringer washer powered by a lever and later by a small gasoline engine, with a pedal starter, that burned white gas. The farm had no electricity.

By the time I was born in 1942, the Scheckel family had a newer wringer washer. Mom ran water in the machine’s basin, added clothes and soap, and set the machine to agitating mode. Swish-swish for about 20 minutes, then the clothes were pressed through the wringers, two counter-rotating rollers that squeezed most of the water out, and the clothes fell into a double tub of clean rinse water to remove most of the soap. The process was repeated, running the clothes through the wringer a second time into the other tub.