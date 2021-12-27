With today’s dress in schools it is unbelievable that the blue jean situation caused unrest in Kiel High School, Kiel, Wis., in the 1950s. Up to 1951, I can’t recall any girl wearing blue jeans to the school I attended, or even if it was a problem. But in 1951-52 it was a problem for Superintendent of Schools, Mr. Stanley Zielanis!
Several KHS senior girls were so interested in wearing blue jeans to school that they wrote letters to other high schools to see if they had a policy about wearing blue jeans. They received the following responses:
• “Not allowed.” C.E. Bray, superintendent, Valders High School
• “There is a definite restriction at New Holstein High School to girls wearing blue jeans to school at any time other than on slack day. To have slack day one must get the permission from our superintendent. We have slack days about three times a year, usually on the day of our homecoming and the days class basketball tournaments are held.” Shirley Spletter, Hilltop Flockes editor
• “We have taken a survey here at Chilton High School and find that most students — boys and girls alike — feel that jeans do not belong in high school. They do not feel it necessary to wear them — only on special occasions such as decorating for the prom and making preparations for homecoming. As yet, we have not had any demand by the students to wear them, as they feel the colorful attire of girls lends a more lively appearance in high school. If the desire ever arises to wear them, I do not think the school authorities will allow it.” Hillcrest Staff, editor, Chilton High School
• “At North High School, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, we do not have any regulations regarding the problem of girls wearing blue jeans to school. In consulting with the principal of our school on the question, he said we have never had North High School girls wearing them and therefore have had no occasion for regulations. Each year, however, North High School holds a harvest dance to which all wear jeans.” Editor, North High School, Sheboygan
• “In regard to your letter that I received on Friday, I am glad to be able to give you some information as to the general rules of our school on girls wearing blue jeans to school. Our school does not permit girls to wear them to school at all except during the football and baseball seasons. Some girls do wear jeans to basketball games, but I believe most of our girls prefer to come dressed as girls, in skirts and blouses, then [sic] to come dressed as “Tom Boys” and come in jeans. Blue jeans are all right for girls if they are worn at the proper time and place, and I don’t think school is the proper place. It sounds very silly for the girls to argue about wearing them. I think if the girls want to wear jeans they should quit school and work in a factory!” Mary Lou Hartman, Brillion High School, Hi-Times editor.
Since the University of Wisconsin is recognized as a great institution of high learning, a group of KHS senior girls went down to Madison to view the students’ attire. It appeared the students don’t feel that what one wears has anything to do with one’s education. They observed many of the girls wearing jeans and slacks on the UW-Madison campus. Nothing was said about their attire by the university authorities. The girls came back to Kiel and said, “If this is a democracy, then why are we told what to wear and what not to wear?”
The KHS faculty finally decided to forbid girls from wearing jeans or slacks to school, except on Fridays. The girls quickly responded in the school’s newspaper, the Purple and White. “It seems too often we see girls running around school wearing pink sweaters with red shirts, or figured sweaters with checked shirts. If good grooming is part of our education, as the teachers have been arguing, won’t the faculty please tell these girls that what they are wearing looks simply awful? We feel that jeans look much better than a clashing shirt and sweater combination.”
“In this day and age, when slacks and jeans have come into being a part of every girl’s wardrobe, what’s wrong with wearing them to school?”
“Some of the teachers told us that they had no choice but to put restriction on ‘jean-wearing’ since girls were wearing jeans entirely too often. Several senior girls objected! A few girls, maybe two or three, wore jeans more than twice a week. More than seventy-five percent, the senior girls judged, wore jeans only once a week!”
Finally, the blue jean senior girls asked some of the high school boys for their opinion concerning the blue jean controversy. The boys’ comments were:
Bernie: “They look out of place.”
Lloyd: “It doesn’t look good.”
Warren: “Boys don’t wear shirts.”
Will: “Thumbs down.”
Bill: “Absolutely not.”
Jim: “Good idea!”
Eugene: “I don’t mind it.”
Jim: “It’s up to them.”
I can’t recall if the blue jeans controversy was ever resolved in 1952 since I graduated and left Kiel to join the U. S. Navy.
In closing, it is still difficult for me to believe Kiel High School had this situation when compared to the attire you see in schools today. Maybe another controversy could be started in communities by asking, “Should men be allowed to wear Bermuda shorts to church?”