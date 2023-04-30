The battle raged all summer, starting in the Spring and moving in the Fall season. Yes, it was the weeds versus the Scheckel family out on Oak Grove Ridge outside of Seneca in the heart of Crawford County during the 1940s and 1950s.
It never ended, that constant war with weeds. We had to “pull weeds” every few weeks, when there was down time. Down time meant that we weren’t haying, cutting and shocking grain, threshing, or cutting corn.
We battled two weeds in the hay fields: white weed and yellow rocket. That was the names we gave them. What we called white weed was actually white campion or white cockle. Knowing the correct name did not make it any easier to get rid of them.
The Scheckels were not going to let a very pretty white flowering weed take over the hay fields. And that is exactly what happened to some of our neighbors. White weed could be controlled somewhat by constant crop rotation. But if you let a field remain as a hay crop for two or three years, you were asking for trouble.
So, the Scheckel kids and Dad would spread out, about 10 feet apart and start walking through the hay field pulling the white weed. When we got to the end of the field, we would deposit the weeds in a pile. Our team would pivot around and walk back through the field, repeating the maneuver until the whole field was cleaned of white weeds.
Yellow rocket is often called yellow mustard. It is cultivated in Europe and used to make alcohol which they blend with gasoline. The Scheckels had to keep it out of the hay fields by walking and pulling. We held a bit of distain for those farmers that did not control their yellow rocket crops. It made us Scheckel kids feel a tad superior!
A week or so after planting oats and wheat, it was time to put in the corn. Dad had a John Deere 999 corn planter pulled by Dolly and Prince. It was a cross-checked rows machine that planted corn in a checkerboard pattern with a hill of corn at the intersection of each line. This method allowed the farmer to cultivate the rows in both directions to better keep the weeds down. This was before the widespread use of herbicides and weed killers and Roundup Ready Corn seed. Weeds were the bane of the corn field, competing for moisture and soil nutrients.
When I was a little tyke, I remember Dad using a corn cultivator pulled by a team of horses. At the end of each row, the cultivators were manually raised and placed on a hook, so horses and rig could be turned around and started down a new row.
In 1949, Dad purchased a Massey Harris ’44 tractor and also ordered a set of cultivators. Phillip drove the tractor and Bob and I rode on the swinging drawbar on the back of the red Massey. The cultivators had shields, one on either side of the corn row, that prevented the soil from covering up the corn plant. But occasionally the dirt would fling up over the shield and cover up the corn plant. Bob and I would jump off the tractor, uncover the corn plant, and run and catch up to the tractor and cultivator. The corn fields had to be cultivated two or three times every year, until the corn grew too high to cultivate.
What this work did provide was an opportunity for Phillip, Bob, and I to discuss, argue, and talk about most anything under the sun. We gabbed away at sports, school, neighbors, fishing, clouds, tractors, cars, and friends.
Mom had three big gardens. Weeding the gardens was done in the early morning hours, before the blazing sun burned off the dew and before haying, or cutting oats, or threshing could begin.
We pulled weeds in the strawberry patch. Quack grass was a formidable enemy that sent its tenacles in every direction. The only tools to combat quack grass was pulling and hoeing. We spread corncobs among the rows of raspberries to keep the weeds down. We hoed weeds in the sweet corn, onions, and beans. We grew lots of cucumbers. Pulling the weeds and harvesting cucumbers was back breaking work, but it had to be done.
Our lawnmower had a grass catcher on the back. When it got full, I put the clippings in a wooden bushel basket, carried the basket to the garden, and dumped the grass clipping between the rows of carrots, peas, and radishes to keep the weeds down.
All summer the potato patch needed tending and tending meant hoeing for weeds. That wasn’t a big chore, requiring a walk between the rows pulling some weeds. Our potato fields were fairly weed free.
Our one-room Oak Grove School was not exempt from the weed curse. Frequently during the summer, we passed the school and witnessed the grass and weeds grow tall in the school yard. A few days before school started, Floyd Sutton or Frank Fradette would bring his hay mower and mow down the grass, weeds, and small brush that had sprouted up during June, July, and August.
Canadian thistles had that beautiful pink-purple flower on top, but my goodness, how those prickly thorns could cut into a person. The only creatures that were friends of Canadian thistles were bees. Our weapons were the scythe, the corn knife, or some spray, which we found out later was fairly toxic.
Bees loved the bull thistles. Strangely, some would take root in cow pastures standing there like lonesome sentinels. The bull thistles sported a lovely flower on top and were frequented by bees, butterflies, and small birds.
Morning glories grew in certain areas of some of the corn fields. They were a lovely, but deadly plant. Morning glories had pretty white and purple flowers that closed up at night and opened up when the sun came up. Here was another of those mysteries I encountered growing up on the farm. I wondered how the plant accomplished this feat.
A morning glory wrapped itself around the corn plant and killed it. We three Scheckel boys were sent out to do battle with the dreadful weed. It was fairly easy work and it had to be done. The worst part was the flies, mosquitoes, heat, and sharp corn blades that irritated the skin.
I read about the Thirty-Year War and the Hundred Years War. As a kid, it seemed the war against weeds would never end. Thankfully, today’s farm folks have more powerful weapons than our hoe, scythe, and corn knife.
Larry and Ann Scheckel are retired teachers and live in Tomah, Wisconsin. Larry is the author of Seneca Season: A Farm Boy Remembers and Country School Days: True Tales of a Wisconsin One-Room School and Murder in Wisconsin: The Clara Olson Case. Larry and Ann give talks about farming, one-room schools, and a murder in the hill country. Contact: Larry Scheckel, 1113 Parkview Dr. Tomah, WI 54660 (608) 372-3362, lscheckel@charter.net.