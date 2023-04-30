The battle raged all summer, starting in the Spring and moving in the Fall season. Yes, it was the weeds versus the Scheckel family out on Oak Grove Ridge outside of Seneca in the heart of Crawford County during the 1940s and 1950s.

It never ended, that constant war with weeds. We had to “pull weeds” every few weeks, when there was down time. Down time meant that we weren’t haying, cutting and shocking grain, threshing, or cutting corn.