While growing up in Kiel in the 1940s and ‘50s, everyone seemed to be a Chicago Cubs baseball fan, including myself. Why? Because that was the only team whose games we were able to hear on the radio. That changed for me in 1950.
The occasion was in September 1950, when my friend Rollie Keuler asked me to attend a Chicago Cubs baseball game in Wrigley Field with his family. To say I was excited is an understatement. We made it to Chicago and used our $1.25 tickets. I purchased a program for 10 cents to keep score. When we entered the stadium to see beautiful Wrigley Field. Guess who the Cubs were playing? Yes, the St. Louis Cardinals. I was immediately impressed with their uniforms having two beautiful cardinal birds on a bat across the front of their uniforms.
As I looked at the program, names of some of the Cubs’ players were easily recognized: 18, Phil Cavarreta, 1B; 48, Andy Pafko, CF; 39, Roy Smalley, SS; 9, Hank Sauer, LF; Carl Sawatski, C; and 21, Wayne Terwilliger, 2B. For the Cardinals, the names and numbers were not as familiar, but some names I found in the program were: 6, Stan Musial, LF; 2, Red Schoendienst, 2B; 9, Enos Slaughter, RF; 4, Marty Marion, SS; and Del Rice, C.
After we found our seats, we went to have something to eat and drink. Beverages, Pabst beer was 25 cents and root beer was 10 cents. Sandwiches were ham for 25 cents, BBQ for 35 cents or Oscar Mayer’s hot dogs for 15 cents. Other items available included popcorn for 10 cents and a Borden’s ice cream bar for 10 cents.
The game was up and down with the scoring. The Cubs scored first in the third inning; the Cardinals answered with a run in the fifth. The Cubs went ahead in the sixth inning, scoring two runs and one in the bottom of the eighth. The Cardinals came back to tie the game with three runs in the top of the ninth, 4-4, with the help from left fielder Bill Howerton’s home run. In the top of the tenth, Stan Musial hit a home run (No. 24) over the vines off the Cubs’ Paul Minner, and the Cardinals went ahead 5-4. And with Red Munger pitching, he stopped the Cubs in the bottom of the tenth, to save the St. Louis win.
And that was the day I became a Cardinals fan for the next 70 years. It was a good decision, because they have been very successful, winning five World Series since becoming a fan. One of the great World Series was when the Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers in seven in 1982. My friend David bet me the Brewers would win, but it didn’t happen.
One of their outstanding players to emulate, in my opinion, was Stan “The Man” Musial. He started out as a pitcher, hurt his arm and then played either left field or first base, the position where he finished his career in 1963.
In 1960, when I got married, my insurance agent, Don Drumm, sent a blank check to the Cardinals’ front office asking for an autographed picture of “The Man.” His check was returned with an autographed picture and a note saying, “If we have a faithful Cardinal fan in Wisconsin, there is no charge.” The autograph picture came with the caption: “To Floyd Henschel, Best Wishes and Congratulations to a wonderful Cardinal fan,” and signed by Stan Musial. What a priceless wedding gift, one which I still treasure to this day.
It was a sad day when Musial passed away on Jan. 19, 2013, at age 92. He spent 22 unfailingly loyal seasons in the Major League, all with St. Louis, from 1941-1944 and 1946-1963. His baseball career was interrupted when he was in the U.S. Navy for fourteen months during World War II.
The last time I saw Musial play was in Milwaukee County Stadium in 1962, when he had a pinch-hit single over second base. The Cardinals lost that game, 3-2.
If the weather was just right, I would be able to pick up KMOX-1120 radio station and hear the voice of Harry Caray. He was synonymous with the Cardinal broadcasts. His straight-from-the-shoulder delivery was always a hit with the Cardinal fans. The other half of the broadcast team was Jack Black, one of the most popular sports personalities in the country.
For my 80th birthday, my daughter, Hope, and family had weekend tickets for the Cardinals-Dodgers series in St. Louis on July 18-19, 2014. I couldn’t believe that was possible, because the stadium is usually sold out. Yes, we saw the Cardinals win two games, 3-2 and 4-2, for a successful weekend. Another highlight while in St. Louis was to hold Stan Musial’s bat while touring the facilities. Yes, I did have to wear plastic gloves.
My only return to Wrigley Field, thanks to my son-in-law, Kris, was Aug. 12, 2016. That day the Cubs clobbered the Cardinals, 13-2, when Jake Arrieta beat Adam Wainwright. The scorecard price was $1.50, but who wanted to keep score?
Musial had that coiled batting stance and probably was the most beloved man in his sport. He was never thrown out of a game, no gambling on games, no scandals, didn’t use steroids, had a successful marriage of 71 years to Lillian and was a man of great Catholic faith. He grew up in Donora, Pennsylvania, in the polluted air of the zinc mills, and it was baseball that allowed him to leave the pollution.
Musial had a lifetime batting average of .331, won three MVP awards and played in 24 All-Star games. He entered baseball’s Hall of Fame (first ballot) in 1969, and in 2011 he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in the East Room of the White House. This award is America’s highest civilian honor for contributions made to society. Musial was wearing his Cardinal red jacket when he received the award. Teh president said, “Stan remains, to this day, an icon, untarnished: a beloved pillar of the community, a gentleman you would want your kids to emulate.”
As a teenager growing up in Kiel, I can now look back and be proud of the decision made in 1950 to become a Cardinal fan.