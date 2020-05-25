This is the Elm City School circa 2020 located off Highway 17 north of Gleason in Lincoln County. At least, this is the way I found it but I do not know if it will be there tomorrow. Neglect, abandonment, the elements; have all had a hand in pushing the school as close to becoming only a memory as is possible.
We were riding south on Highway 17 one day when our neighbor quietly said, “That’s the old school house.” I looked back while going forward at 55 mph so my view was short and incomplete, but Leo kept talking and soon, I knew my life would not be complete unless I stopped someday to look further.
I told Leo this and he said, “Better hurry.” His suggestion was appropriate. Although Gail, Leo’s spouse, may not agree, Leo sometimes is a man of few words, but those words carry a lot of weight.
One week later, with Leo and Gail in tow as well as my wife, Melody, we took a ride. My goal was to take pictures because too much of what I remember is gone except for memories. We pulled up on a side road just south of Highway B off 17. The day was early May, blue sky, about 2 months yet of winter expected. Last night the temperature had set a record at 20 degrees but right now we were near 60.
Only Melody and I left the car. Leo and Gail either were content with their memories or just smarter than us. We soon ran into a stray dog barking a threatening hello.
The school had a cement foundation which surprised me. At some time there had been electricity so the building was probably abandoned in my lifetime. There was an entrance on either side of two front windows and I would bet that the wind determined which door was open in the winter. The walls were clapboard with paint nonexistent. The roof had shingles with more shingles missing than not. A chimney rose from the roof line but whether it was going to stay up there was uncertain. Much chinking had left the bricks.
I was going to be content to look in through the windows but brambles barred easy access and the front door was open. I stopped at the threshold. The first room was a cloakroom with two doors leading to the one room classroom but the floor had collapsed ahead so I did not dare to test the hallway.
I just looked in, verified that it must have once been a school, sniffed to see how recently skunks had been in attendance, then vacated the entrance and walked the perimeter; all the while hoping that I didn’t step into the part of an outhouse that never rots away.
“Leo, did you go to school there?”
“No, I went to Bundy school.”
“Show us.”
“Can’t. It’s gone.”
Leo related the tale of school consolidation, state funding formulas, voting and hard feelings. Leo’s words brought that previous time back to life. I took a last look and drove away; all the while realizing that the Elm City School, even in this condition, still had a few lessons to teach.