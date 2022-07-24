Continuing from last week, the Scheckel boys had plenty of wildlife all around them growing up. But every now and then there was still a surprise to be found.
Rattlesnakes
When I was ten years old, something really wonderful and exciting happened. All the Scheckels were gathered in the corner potato patch by the Bernier and Kozelka farms. An old Model A Ford stopped on the Old Grove Ridge road. A rather small man with a darkened face and scraggily beard got out of the old vehicle.
He was wearing a greasy cap covering unkempt black hair and overalls that had seen better days. It was Ernest Messling, but everyone called him Monkey Messling. He was quite congenial, with an infectious laugh and sparkling blue eyes. Mr. Messling went to the back trunk area and picked up a bag and a gunny sack. He crossed the woven wire fence and walked over to where we were digging potatoes. Dad stopped Dolly, “Whoa, boy.” Dolly was a female, but Dad called every horse “boy.”
We all gathered around. Monkey Messling opened the gunny sack and allowed us boys to peer down inside. Two rattlesnakes were slithering around inside. We were truly surprised and intrigued. We had never seen a rattlesnake.
Rattlesnakes roamed the bluffs of the Mississippi and Wisconsin River, and the Scheckel farm was five miles east of the river. Messling had brought along some snake rattles, which he allowed us to handle and shake back and forth. He told us that Crawford County paid a bounty of five dollars for each rattlesnake.
We knew rattlesnakes were dangerous and poisonous. The talk among the Oak Grove boys was that a single snake bite meant an instant and horrifying death with the victim withering in agony on the ground. Those rumors included the belief that the rattler could strike at a distance of three, four, or even five times its own length!
Possum
We were familiar with the term “playing possum,” but not until we found one, did we really believe it. Phillip, Bob, and I were returning from the sinkhole field after pulling morning glories in the corn field. We crossed the fence below the south garden, walking between the chicken brooder house and the garden. Long stalks of hollyhocks grew just inside the garden. Right in front of us, lying sprawled out on the walking path was a “deader than a doornail” possum. Its mouth was open and the teeth were showing. Phillip used a stick to roll it over. It was getting on toward noon dinner, so we left the possum, intending to come back later with a shovel and bury it. We knew from experience, that left unburied, an animal like that will start to put out an awful stench in a few days.
After dinner, and after getting a drink of water from the windmill, Bob and I got the shovel from the garage, and our two-boy burial detail strolled past the house, through the garden gate and approached the possum. But to our surprise, the possum was gone.
Years later I learned how the possum plays dead. He goes into shock when stressed. That possum will lay on its side, legs extended, limp and unconscious, much like a person who has fainted. Their heart rate slows way down, appearing dead to a predator. They lie with their mouth open and teeth showing. Looks like, well, a dead possum!
Deer
The Scheckel family did not go deer hunting, in season that is. It was February with a nice snow cover on the ground. Older brother, Ed, walked back up to the house and told Dad that he had shot a deer with three .22 long rifle bullets. Dad, Ed, Phillip, Bob, and I took the tractor and wagon down to the Kettle Creek area and dragged the deer out of the woods. We hung the deer in the barn, butchered it, and cut up the meat.
Supposedly, Dad told Ed not to shoot another illegal deer. Game wardens might be about. For the next several months, whenever we had meat on the table, we were to say that it was “jackrabbit” that we were eating. No word was to go out that venison was on the Scheckel menu and three younger sisters were none the wiser.
Fox
Occasionally, a red fox would wonder close to the Scheckel farmstead. We spotted one near the brooder house while eating breakfast one early June day. Bob looked out the window and shouted, “There’s a red dog by the chicken house.” Mom said, “That’s no dog, that’s a fox and he’s after the young pullets.” Dad loaded the rifle and took aim, but the smart fox hightailed it out of there and soon disappeared over the Knoll field.
Woodchucks
We had woodchucks on Oak Grove Ridge. I found out later that the woodchuck is the same as a groundhog. The furry creatures made their home out in the pasture or woods.
The Scheckel boys figured that smart woodchucks did not come out of their hole on groundhog day, February 2. They stayed in the warm sweet slumber of hibernation until at least April. It was the stupid or mentally retarded woodchucks that would make an appearance in the dead of winter. That was our thinking.
Woodchucks are big, slow, and lumbering. My dog, Browser, and the old collie, Shep, would mix it up with a woodchuck. But not too much because a cornered woodchuck is a fierce opponent. We would chase it to its hole.
Turtles
The Scheckel farmstead was five miles from the Mississippi River and the nearest body of running water was Kettle Creek. It was a mystery why a big turtle would come around our house and barn, but they did and a source of fascination, watching the head pop underneath the shell. We heard rumors in Oak Grove School that some of the older boys would carve their initials in that thick shell. We left them alone for the most part. Occasionally, turtles would be spotted crossing the gravel roads of Crawford County.
Bee swarms
Strangest of all wildlife creatures were the bee swarms. Several times we found a fence post covered with bees. The most memorable one was a fence post behind the Big Barn. A huge mass of bees clung to the fencepost. The blob of bees was about three feet long and over a foot wide. A few bees could be seen flying around. We would throw corncobs at the mob of bees, but Dad warned us not to get too close, they might attack. The bees would stay a week or so, and just as suddenly as they appeared, they were gone.
We had no idea where these bees came from, why they landed on the fence post, what they were doing there, and why they flew off. Later in school, Mrs. Ray told us about the life cycle of the bee. She said that a new queen bee emerged in the colony, the old queen takes about half of the workers and leaves the hive as a large mass of bees. They will all set down on some tree limb, building side, or fence post. The swarm will send out a few scout bees to find a new site for a suitable hive, such as a hole in the side of a tree. I thought it was pretty remarkable how such a tiny critter such as a bee could figure all that out.