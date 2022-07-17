Wildlife on a farm? Yes, indeed. Not the exotic jungle animals of Africa or those of a zoo, but plenty of creatures to interest the nine Scheckel kids growing up in the 1940s and 1950s on the 238-acre farm on Oak Grove Ridge, outside of Seneca in the middle of Crawford County.
There were plenty of rabbits and squirrels that hung around the farmstead was well as the woods. They made for good hunting and good eating also. We had gophers, moles, plenty of birds, and stray cats and dogs. But the Driftless Area is home to many of God’s creatures.
Raccoons
Several times Dad took me and my brothers, Phillip and Bob, coon hunting down in Kettle Hollow. My dog, Browser, came along. Dad carried the single-shot rifle and a flashlight. Phillip and I each toted a kerosene lantern. It was a great adventure for the three Scheckel boys.
It was pitch dark, no moon, and we stumbled over projecting roots and rocks. Luckily, cattle and cows are creatures of habit, and they will take the same path over and over. I marveled at the cow paths cut into the steep hill pasture, like those terraces seen in exotic faraway countries. Cows could reach every blade of grass on the side hill using the paths they made about eight feet apart. We walked the cow paths.
Browser, my faithful brown mutt, ran out ahead, occasionally coming back to greet his master. I sensed that Browser knew that we were on a special journey. The flashlight picked up the surreal glare from the dog’s eye.
Down on the Kettle Hollow floor, we walked next to the small stream that started several miles to the southeast, near the Reed farm, and coursed its way to the Mississippi River, five miles distant.
Presently, the cool night air carried Browser’s barking. His baying came from up on “the bench,” one of two easy paths up and out of Kettle Hollow. Once a road, it was overgrown with brush and small trees, but quite discernible. We scrambled up the hill guided by Browser’s howling.
As we neared, Dad’s flashlight caught a glimpse of Browser jumping up and down. Ole Browser had come through again! He’d treed a raccoon. Dad shined the flashlight up in the tree, a search pattern back and forth, and sure enough, 20 feet off the ground a raccoon was sitting in the crotch of a mid-size oak tree. Its leaves were mostly gone now in late October.
Dad handed the flashlight to Phillip. “Keep the light right on that coon,” Dad said. Dad loaded a single .22 caliber “short” bullet in the breach of the rifle. “Phillip, bring the flashlight closer.” Dad wanted the flashlight beam to line up with the gun sights. Dad pulled the trigger, but missed, because at the last second, the cagey coon moved a few feet farther up the tree, partially hidden behind a limb.
Dad reloaded the .22 rifle. Phillip was holding the flashlight slightly behind Dad’s head and the beam of light aimed right at the raccoon. Dad slowly pulled the trigger, the gunshot echoing in the fall night. The coon came tumbling out of the tree, striking the ground with a thud. Browser rushed over, grabbed the coon, then let go, realizing perhaps that this was not a squirrel. No need to shake the living daylights out of this monster.
We examined the coon via the flashlight beam. Dad found a twig about eight inches long, cut the tendon behind both hind legs of the raccoon, and threaded the stick through the tendon. He had showed us years earlier how to use this technique to tote squirrels.
It was time to head home. We followed the fence that separated the Scheckel land from our neighbor Rudy Kozelka. The stars overhead seemed so close you could reach up and touch them. The Milky Way was clearly visible from southwest to northeast. I had read about the Milky Way at Oak Grove School that past year.
Then a glimmer of orange light appeared on the distant horizon. The moon was coming up over Lynch’s farm up on Highway 27. Big and bright, we could see the outline of Lynch’s barn against the moon yellow-orange glow. Finally, we could make out our own farm buildings, the Big Barn, the Small Barn, the granary and the big oak tree out by the road. Soon, the full moon rose above the eastern horizon. We crossed the Oak Tree field and hiked the quarter-mile on Oak Grove Ridge road that took us home.
Snakes
One memorable breezy June afternoon, under a blue sky, Phillip was forking the hay forward and I was placing hay in the front of the wagon. The Scheckels put up loose hay, no baler. Dolly and Prince pulled a hay wagon that pulled a New Idea hay loader.
A long black bull snake came up the loader and onto the half-filled hay wagon. “The only good snake is a dead snake,” Phillip said as we both used our pitchforks to heave the reptile over the side. Snakes can frighten horses and cause runaways, and we did not want that.
“Snakes don’t deserve to live. If they were any good, they would have legs to walk on,” I said. Bob added, “They don’t even have a regular tongue like all the other animals.”
We did not like snakes and killed them when we could. Typically, they were garter snakes and black snakes or what we called bull snakes. Those snakes were quite harmless, and we were told they ate a lot of field mice. Father Brady, our St. Patrick’s priest, once said, “God does not make junk.” But the three of us didn’t agree with his theology on snakes. We considered snakes to be one of God’s mistakes. At St. Patrick’s Church in Seneca, there was a full-sized statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary with her foot crushing a snake, proof enough for the Scheckel boys.
